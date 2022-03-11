People who have lived in Waunakee for a few years might be used to the Waunakee Tribune showing up in their mailbox from time to time, even if they don’t subscribe. Three times a year, as a promotion, we send the newspaper to all residents, subscribers and non-subscribers alike, calling it our “showcase” edition. We hope the quality and breadth of local reporting will convince anyone who hasn’t subscribed to do so.
To me, the March showcase is most appropriately timed, just prior to the local spring elections. This week, you’ll see candidate information, along with numerous letters to the editor about the civic-minded folks running for the Waunakee village board and the board of education. In the weeks ahead before the April 5 election, you’ll see information about area town board and the Dane County Board elections.
Local leaders make decisions that impact voters the most; they set the property taxes and decide how your money is spent. So, learning about them before you head out to vote April 5 is important. And to maintain a democracy, voting is important in every election.
Speaking of democracy, one story in this week’s edition demonstrates the freedoms it protects and how precious – and tenuous – it can be. Because we live in a democracy, retired Col. Liam Collins is free to speak of his work as an officer to the U.S. defense advisor to Ukraine just four years ago.
That story offers the retired colonel’s expert opinion on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainians’ desperate fight to protect their democracy only reminds us how precious our freedoms are. At the start of the invasion, as news outlets reported Russian President Putin’s denial of any aggression, the effect was chilling. Imagine living in a country where no news reports could critique or seek to verify a leader’s propaganda. Here, in the United States, news outlets became a punching bag during the last U.S. administration when the president and followers labeled news they didn’t like as “lies.”
Now, Putin has silenced all news outlets from reporting on the war at all, just a total blackout of information. For most of us in the United States, that’s difficult to imagine.
Let’s be grateful for newspapers, and the constant flow of free speech and ideas exchanged within them. We might agree with some opinions, disagree with others, find some stories fascinating and others not so much. But overall, they celebrate our humanity, document our stories and bring readers together.
We hope you enjoy this week’s showcase and appreciate what it demonstrates in all free nations.