I am one of those folks who welcomes daylight saving time with complete delight, more than happy to advance the clocks ahead an hour just to see the sun a little longer at night. I gladly accept the loss of an hour’s sleep each year, giddy with the knowledge that summer and really long days lie ahead.
I wasn’t a big fan of President George W. Bush, but one of his achievements had my complete support: He signed into law an extension of daylight savings time, delaying the switch back to standard time by one week in the fall and starting daylight saving time three weeks earlier.
Daylight is easier to drive in, and the darkness affects our mood. As happy as I am to set the clocks ahead, setting them back an hour fills me with dread.
So initially, when I learned that the U.S. Senate had unanimously passed legislation to make daylight saving time permanent, I applauded that effort. That an issue could actually bring Republicans and Democrats together offered a glimmer of hope, too.
Many believe a myth about daylight saving time, that it was enacted to help farmers work in the evenings. In fact, the Standard Time Act, with the clocks changing twice a year, was intended to conserve fuel during World War I, according a Wikipedia article. It notes, “The idea was unpopular, especially with farmers because DST meant they had less time in the morning to get their milk and harvested crops to market.”
After the war, Congress did away with the legislation, but then reinstated it during World War II. Then, it was called “war time.”
And then no federal “time” law existed, and the United States was a patchwork of time zones. That changed again in 1965, when a federal standard was established. My guess is, U.S. residents breathed a sigh of relief once they could agree on the hour.
Congress now is again considering a return to a brief time in the 1970s, when that Congress established a two-year permanent daylight saving time trial in 1973-75. Then the opposition, which eventually won out, focused on safety concerns. Mornings were dark for a longer period in the winter as children had to walk to school and workers commuted.
And here we are.
As I’ve said, I love daylight saving time, but I see one drawback to its permanence. I’m wary of losing that hopeful feeling in January when I wake up with the sunrise, and the knowledge of the days growing longer. Once we “spring forward,” I’m dressing in the dark again, and midday I’m hoping no one’s noticing my mismatched socks or stained clothing.
More seriously, the morning commute is a real concern. Ask yourself: Which commute do you feel more alert and ready for a drive in the dark during, the morning or evening?
Only time will tell what will happen with the Senate’s legislation. Even if it does pass, we have until 2023 before we can stop adjusting our clocks.