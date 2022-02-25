Across the United States, parents are pushing school districts to change their policies, allowing their students to forego facemasks in the classroom. Last week’s school board meeting was likely similar to others across the country.
Meanwhile, the Waunakee school board and administration, along with community members, are about to make decisions that will impact generations of families in this area for decades to come. As they consider where to build new schools, analyze enrollment projections, examine the types of facilities to build and upgrades needed to prepare students for the workplace, they’re also weighing how to spend nearly $200 million in taxpayer dollars.
But, at last week’s school board meeting, the topic demanding the most attention was the district’s facemask policy. Parents spoke out in favor of defying the county’s public health order and ushering in the district’s mask-optional policy early, rather than waiting two weeks for the county order to end.
Some individuals feel public health departments have exceeded their authority in issuing these orders, and simply on principle believe they infringe on their rights. We’ve heard a few people claim that masks don’t work, with some venturing to say they do harm. But the vast majority of medical experts advise them as a precaution against highly contagious respiratory infections.
For many, it seems masks have become a symbol of big government stomping on personal freedoms. Nationwide, we’ve seen this fight to protect freedoms seep into school board meetings, sometimes taking the spotlight.
Unfortunately, those discussions have overshadowed the most important work school districts are trusted to do – educate children. Masked, unmasked, in person or remote, equal access to education is a constitutional right for all in the United States. Teachers, staff, administrators and school board members shoulder an awesome responsibility in their professional lives.
The Waunakee district’s capital improvement plans will address some of the facilities to make sure the buildings are designed to accommodate learning by today’s standards. Currently, it could be argued that not all of the elementary schools offer students equal access to education.
The district held a community engagement session on the referendum and facility needs Jan. 31, where I counted seven members of the public. The Feb. 14 meeting, with one agenda item on masking, drew 58. Let’s hope once the public health order ends March 1, we can concentrate on big picture issues once again.
They were braveThe Waunakee Project Brave program was a shining example of community members coming together to address a need in our community. Spearheaded by local realtor Kerri Kane, the afternoon of music, storytelling and yes, even a dog act, touched on stress management, anxiety, recovery from substance abuse, depression and post-traumatic stress syndrome.
Why was that so brave?
Community members shared their own stories of needing help in an effort to dispel the stigma surrounding mental illness and substance abuse. They talked honestly about their own anxiety, depression, grief over lives lost and PTSD right there on the high school Performing Arts Center stage in front of a large audience. Admitting one’s own vulnerability take guts.
Kudos to them and to the many who took time to attend. Let’s hope the lessons shared will foster resiliency among all in our community.