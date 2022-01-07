For many like me, 2021 will be remembered as a year of hope and disappointment. But hopefully, it gave us new coping skills, as well.
As the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use, I was ready to regain a sense of freedom lost for the past year, so in the second quarter, I got both shots. I was thrilled and so grateful after the second one.
My husband and I celebrated our immunity – I called it “immunity day” – by going to brunch. With some trepidation and excitement, we dined in a restaurant for the first time in over 13 months. Finally, we had shed some of the anxiety this pandemic has created.
And then delta arrived, creating a new anxiety. We got our booster shots and somehow felt more protected. Then, when winter drove us all indoors, omicron crashed the party, and infections spiked higher than at the pandemic’s onslaught. The vaccines and boosters, it seems, are less effective against this new super contagious strain.
With friends exposed to the virus and family being cautious, we canceled plans around the holidays. Christmas and New Year were quiet celebrations. But, the pandemic has taught me to appreciate what I do have rather than mourn for what it has taken away. We spent time together cooking elaborate meals, watching movies, cheering on the Packers and catching up with friends from a distance.
In many ways, coronavirus of 2021 was a step up from 2020 simply because we knew more about it. We weren’t disinfecting our groceries before putting them away. Now familiar, it became just something to contend with, and we knew what precautions to take to avoid the worst of its consequences.
Who knows what’s ahead in 2022? I still have hope, and am making travel plans, but 2021 taught me to temper enthusiasm to avoid disappointment. If those plans or flights get canceled, I will make the best of the cards I’m dealt. I still have my health, my home, my husband and our cats.