From time to time as I’m reading the news, I come upon a story that makes my blood boil. Last weekend, that story was about one Texas school district administrator who told teachers that due to a new anti-critical race theory law, a diversity of viewpoints must be taught. When teaching about the Holocaust, opposing views must be presented.
After reading up on it, I found apparently, the Texas law limiting how race-related subjects are taught is so confusing, that school district administrator applied it to Holocaust curriculum.
I tried to imagine what those “opposing views” might be and realized the intent is to deny the Holocaust or, at least, claim that the numbers of Jewish people exterminated during Nazi rule have been exaggerated. The law not only creates confusion for teachers, it allows for debate on historical fact.
It riled me for many reasons. On a personal level, many people I’ve known had family who escaped Nazi Germany or perished during WWII, including my Uncle Bud, who died in the war. In 1994, when I was beginning my career at the Nassau Herald, a rabbi in the community invited me to see the film “Schindler’s List” with his temple’s congregation. The members had plenty of stories to tell of relatives lost and the survivors. Denying the Holocaust invalidates millions of similar family histories throughout the world.
Rewriting history is frightening, too. Keeping history alive allows us to learn from the past and avoid repeating the mistakes.
General Dwight Eisenhower, commander of the Allied Forces in Europe, knew this, and so he personally visited concentration camps and described what he saw, providing first-hand evidence so “if ever in the future there develops a tendency to charge these allegations merely to ‘propaganda,’” he wrote.
Since then, one of the Texas state legislators spoke out to say of course historical fact should not be debated. But the law still requires a diversity of viewpoints within other materials in the curriculum.
Teaching about the history of slavery in the United States is just as important as teaching about the Holocaust. Again, as painful as that past is, it has shaped this country and is also part of millions of families’ personal histories.
Parents who promote anti-critical race theory laws often complain that the material taught makes white children feel guilty. So, do we alter the history to spare one faction of young people any uncomfortable feelings? And in doing so, what is the effect on others in our society?
History is not always pretty, and events from the past can certainly make us uncomfortable. That discomfort is part of education, and if we are to grow and evolve into a better human race, we must know the truth, and so must our children.