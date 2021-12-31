f you haven’t been following Waunakee Village Board meetings, now is a good time to start, at least if you care about a pool project in your community or your property taxes.
In case you haven’t heard, the village board is now considering asking voters whether to build a $15 million aquatic facility and take on an annual operational cost of a little over $1 million.
As the Tribune reported last week, the borrowing plus operational costs amount to between $300 and $270 in additional taxes on the average Waunakee home per year for the first five years.
As many who have attended public meetings voicing support for a pool have noted, it’s a valuable asset for community members of all ages. The indoor-outdoor option most of the 1,500 survey respondents said they preferred would offer areas for year-round pool parties, swim lessons and outdoor recreation in the summer. Likely it could be used for physical therapy, as well. It would also serve as a community gathering space for families who currently drive to other communities to swim.
But the budget impact on residents should be noted, particularly at a time when the Waunakee Community School District is considering a sizable building referendum. EMS costs are also expected to rise as the village grows.
An informed electorate always makes the best choices. So, take some time before the April 5 election to attend village board meetings or watch them on Waunakee YouTube. Or, you can read about them in the Tribune. Village trustees are considering that referendum question asking to borrow for the pool right now, so you can make your voices heard and cast an informed vote. The next meeting is Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. The board could decide on how to word that referendum question Jan. 20.
The holidays are always busy and if you haven’t been keeping up, that’s understandable. But, we’ve seen in the past occasions when plans for major projects have been finalized much to the surprise of local residents.
Around 2011, as the village board worked with the state Department of Transportation to improve Main Street, engineers suggested a roundabout and a four-lane Main Street through Waunakee’s downtown, essentially removing all on-street parking. This newspaper had reported for months on the DOT’s designs, but only when a large public meeting was scheduled and the Chamber of Commerce posted flyers around town did anyone seem to notice.
That meeting was packed with angry people asking why they’d never heard of the project.
A similar situation occurred when the library was built. The Tribune had reported on that project for nearly a decade, but as construction neared, some argued against the design chosen, saying the cost was too high. At that point, the ship had sailed.
Well, now the ship is barely in the port. It’s about to be equipped with lifejackets, sails and crew, ready to take that voyage. Now is the time to catch up on the aquatic facility project, tell your neighbors, and let the village board know how you feel.
If it goes to referendum, you’ll have the final say at the polls April 5. But at least you’ll know what you’re voting on.