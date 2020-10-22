As the Tribune has reported on discussions surrounding housing in the community, much of it has been focused on the need for workforce housing that allow workers in Waunakee to afford housing.
We’ve seen comments expressing the view that many in Waunakee have worked hard to afford homes in the community, and why should they subsidize others’ housing?
Housing is expensive throughout Dane County. It is a desirable place to live, and Waunakee, with its high-performing schools, is especially attractive to those with children.
Yet only high-income earners can afford housing in the village.
People who can’t afford to live in the community also work hard. They include preschool teachers, child-care providers, social workers and certified nursing assistants, among others whose professions are arguably just as valuable as higher paid ones. Many professions offer wages simply too low to afford housing in Waunakee.
But we still need those workers if we want those services. We need them to care for our children, elderly in nursing homes and stock the shelves in grocery stores.
In addition, some residents living in our community currently find housing costs burdensome.
Other Dane County communities recognize the need to provide a mix of housing and are looking at ways to help offset those costs. Those communities are demonstrating that workers in all professions are valued and are welcome.
The message Waunakee sends to others by rejecting efforts to provide work-force housing is that while we need the services, those workers are not welcome as residents of the village.
Recently, when the Waunakee plan commission discussed the housing ratio, many expressed the desire to keep that 25% multifamily housing to 75% single-family ratio if not in the zoning code than in the comprehensive plan. While a policy rather than a zoning ordinance provides plan commissioners more flexibility when considering housing proposals, it still, as the planning consultant stated, expresses a desire to be exclusive, or exclusionary. That also sends a message to developers about the type of housing this community wants.
The Community Development Authority will continue working to implement the goals set by the Housing Task Force more than a year ago. As their recommendations to the plan commission and the village board begin to surface, we should keep our minds and our hearts open. We should consider the message Waunakee’s housing policies sends to others.
