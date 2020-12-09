During this pandemic, particularly now, as the United States has been setting records for coronavirus deaths, feelings of sadness and isolation are common. Many opted not to gather with friends and family over the Thanksgiving holidays, though after nine months, our hunger for warmth and companionship is more powerful than ever.
During this time, a little graciousness and self-care can go a long way to feeling some semblance of normalcy.
I don’t know anyone who’s at his or her best right now.
Friday night, I walked to the drive-through Rotary in Lights at Village Park for my only chance at photographing Santa this season. The cars backed up at the Madison and Main street intersection resembled a midtown Manhattan rush hour, and crossing on foot was a challenge.
Another man walking began to yell — I’m not sure at whom — and the irony of his outrage amid all the folks en route to a festive event struck me. I’m sure he was not at his best. It happens; these are trying times.
Self-care has been challenging, too. By self-care I mean sleeping enough, eating well but not copiously, exercising and taking time for ourselves.
My sleep has taken a hit lately. I find myself waking up too early, unable to fall back to sleep, or, if I do, besieged by weird dreams, sometimes of being indoors with maskless people. But on the weekends, I set a sleep goal, and try to find a way to achieve it, even if it’s just a nap on the couch in the middle of the day.
I love to cook, and so eating healthy is easy, but did my husband really need to bake a pie, too, and did I need that second piece?
And finally, the exercising: Daylight hours are so few right now, and who wants to walk in the dark? And yeah, it’s cold, too. Maybe now is the time to find some indoor routines, like yoga or working out along with a video. Or just to put a hat on and take that step outdoors.
As for the final one, taking time for yourself: Some might be puzzled by this. We’re alone a lot now anyway, right? But how much of that time do we spend worrying about work or others around us, rather than taking that walk or doing that yoga or reading a book?
Getting back to graciousness, we should apply that to ourselves, too. We’re all human — imperfect and full of emotions. Just as we can forgive others for not being at their best, we can forgive ourselves. And we can always try to do better.
The vaccine looks promising, but folks like me likely won’t see it until the spring or summer, so we all need new ways of staying healthy, both mentally and physically. We just have to keep self-care in mind.
