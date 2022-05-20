Waunakee’s growth may seem alarming at times, particularly as the needs for road maintenance and services increase. Yet with more residents, new programs and opportunities have been launched. Saturday was a perfect example.
The beautiful weather was a plus for all of the activities. Looking for photos that morning, I headed to the Bike Rodeo, a program at the Village Center to teach young people safe-bicycling practices and make sure their bikes are tuned up. The Waunakee Police Department has headed up the Bike Rodeo for decades, and it’s expanded. Now, fitting for bike helmets has become available; Waunakee High School FFA members stopped by with plants from their greenhouse to sell; and Waunakee Neighborhood Connection members were there to provide donated bikes to clients who needed them. Some community members also donated bikes.
Just a few blocks away at the Waunakee Public Library, the Wisconsin Regional Artists Program featured an aluminum casting demonstration, where Alisa Toninato, the Springfield artist, was sharing her skills with the community.
In a partnership with the public works department, the Village Center offered a birdhouse making workshop for kids, and after assembling, the group headed out to the Bolz Conservancy to set up new abodes for feathered friends.
I was tempted to stop by all of the programs, but my husband and I had a busy day planned. After weeks of cold, wet weather, spring suddenly appeared in southern Wisconsin, and two days later ushered in summer, awaking every plant and weed in our yard. In a matter of days, all the trimming, yard work and planting we’d normally complete over a matter of weeks became urgent.
And, I’d promised to help till our gardens and plant the tomatoes we’d started inside. I also had flower pots to bring some beauty to the yard. For me, the FFA plant sale at the Bike Rodeo was an unexpected surprise; their petunias are now part of our landscape.
I know others in the community enjoyed all the activities in their hometown. Growth in a community can contribute gifts many forms and only add to the pride residents feel. But communities must be open to those gifts to receive them. Fortunately, Waunakee has been welcoming.