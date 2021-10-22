Welcome to the Friday edition of your favorite local newspaper. TGIF (thank goodness it’s Friday) has just gotten better.
Today marks the first day when this paper is being delivered on a regular basis every Friday, after being a Thursday publication for years.
Although holidays might cause an occasional schedule deviation, this is a permanent change from this day forward.
That should be exciting news for readers because it allows us to do a better job serving you in several ways.
From a news standpoint, it is going to mean fresher news.
The old weekly schedule, due to production and printing priorities, meant that some sports and news coverage that happened midweek could not be reported on in print until the following week. That is now changing. That means that Tuesday evening sports, for instance, can now get newspaper coverage in the week that it occurs.
The same is true for school board or municipal government meetings on Tuesdays, or even some breaking news that happens at other times in mid-week — all of which was simply not logistically possible before. Elections, which are almost always on Tuesdays, can now be reported in print on during the week they occur, too — another plus for readers.
We are also expecting that Friday delivery will help ensure that our delivery is more reliable. Working with our partners at the U.S. Postal Service, we expect this will make it easier to get your paper delivered to your home on the day you expect it.
Obituary deadlines will be moved a day later to make sure they are timely, but all other advertising deadlines remain as they were before, and remain the same for all Hometown papers, too.
Change is never an easy thing, but we have gotten good feedback so far from the community as we have rolled out advance notice of these changes. Although it is possible there will be some bumps as we transition, we hope you agree that for the long term this changes offer several advantages. It’s a great way to head into your weekend, with your local paper, and all the content you have come to depend on and enjoy, at your fingertips.
And, of course, you can always find our content on your phone, tablet or desktop whenever you need it at www.hngnews.com.
So TGIF to all of you, and thanks for supporting local journalism. It’s more important now than it has ever been.