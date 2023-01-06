As I look through archives, sometimes I see columns I wrote years ago that still ring true. One in particular titled, “Help us tell Waunakee’s story,” expresses what’s in nearly every community newspaper editor’s mind.
I wrote this in January 2013, and I imagine then, as now, it was a slow time for news, just coming off of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
I said then, “I’m always looking for new ways to inform and entertain our readers. We’re always looking for story ideas, new angles and items for publication But, we can’t do it alone.”
Community engagement keeps the newspaper alive, so then as now, we invite readers to contact us with news to share.
The Tribune, like other community weeklies, is a special breed. Just as we have for the past 100 years, we’re here to tell the Waunakee area’s story, and that includes the milestones of its citizens, businesses, local governments and schools. Back then, we published engagement, wedding, anniversary and birth announcements. Today, Facebook seems to be the preferred way to share that information.
But we still want to report the news that matters to all Waunakee-area residents. You readers are key to keeping us and the rest of Waunakee informed. We rely on you for news tips and information. This is your community newspaper.
Now reaching us is easier than ever—by phone at (608) 849-5227, by email at tribnews@hngnews.com, with a message on our Facebook page and through our website, waunakee.com.
While we plan the stories we believe are important for readers, we can’t think of everything.