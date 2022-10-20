After asking readers how they liked our new format, I keep getting asked what the responses have been.
I’ve heard from a lot of you. Some love the easier to handle size of the paper. Some say the print is too small (it’s the same size but a different font), and some just don’t like the idea that the paper has gotten smaller. Like everything, the new size has its advantages and drawbacks.
I especially heard from folks when we had an edition two weeks ago with far more advertisements than usual. These were needed to sponsor the showcase edition, the newspaper sent to every home. Since we began these, postage, paper and petroleum prices have skyrocketed, forcing the company to make up the added production, postage and transportation costs of sending the paper to every residence.
A number of features were left out of that edition, but hopefully readers noticed these had returned last week. That skinny paper offered a way to gauge what mattered most to readers. I especially heard that the Looking Back photograph and Early Files section were missed. That’s an indication readers value their community’s past.
As for the future, all industries are feeling the pinch from inflation today, and so much is changing all the time. I don’t have a crystal ball, and all I can do is control how I do my job day to day. I’m continuing to cover government meetings, meet with people in our community, celebrate its achievements and grieve its losses. I’m continuing to listen to you.
Newspapers are still here, though changes are underway. If they are to continue to survive, they will need reader and advertiser support more than ever.