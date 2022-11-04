Some readers may be dismayed to discover that the police calls section no longer appears in the Waunakee Tribune; others may be delighted.
The decision was made to discontinue the practice of printing these calls, but it was not made lightly. I have defended the police blotter for years for a number of reasons. Not only do they help inform readers of what’s happening in their neighborhoods, they also offer a peek into what police officers are involved in each day, whether that be a check on a residence, responding to a complaint about an animal, helping a citizen locked out of their vehicle, or ticketing a speeder.
But, as Waunakee has grown with more news to keep up with, space in the paper has come at a higher premium. Increasingly, I found stories were left out so the police calls could fit in. And police calls have to run in their entirety. It would be unfair to include one person’s citation but not another.
Many of the calls fail to fully inform readers of anything useful. What will a person learn by reading “Unintentional 911 call” with the time and location, or “On-street parking complaint?”
The Tribune will continue to report on public safety, hopefully in a more meaningful way. Chief Adam Kreitzman has agreed to share updates on recent trends several times a year, whether they be vehicle break-ins or burglaries or other relevant issues.
The department also communicates with the public through a monthly newsletter, from which the Tribune often shares information with readers. And the department shares criminal complaints resulting from arrests the officers make. Press releases from the department also include information about notable incidents or arrests, such as the one recently concerning possession of fentanyl.
In some ways, I am relieved to see the calls go. Typing reports of citations issued to people I care about and admire, but who made a poor choice has been painful over the years.
But these are changing times, and few newspapers include a police blotter any longer. For better or worse, the Waunakee Tribune is joining their ranks.