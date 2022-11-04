Some readers may be dismayed to discover that the police calls section no longer appears in the Waunakee Tribune; others may be delighted.

The decision was made to discontinue the practice of printing these calls, but it was not made lightly. I have defended the police blotter for years for a number of reasons. Not only do they help inform readers of what’s happening in their neighborhoods, they also offer a peek into what police officers are involved in each day, whether that be a check on a residence, responding to a complaint about an animal, helping a citizen locked out of their vehicle, or ticketing a speeder.