Watching videos and listening to emergency dispatch calls from active shooter events isn’t exactly a dance in the park.
But that’s exactly what about 13 people did last week when Carrie Henning Cotter presented a training session at the Waunakee Village Center.
Cotter and others who offer this training hope to increase the likelihood that the average person will survive in the off chance they might be in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong person toting a semi-automatic weapon.
I’ve been to quite a few of these trainings over the years. They began at schools, after several mass killings, such as in Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, in 1999. Law enforcement began training teachers and administrators about how to react if an active shooter were to show up.
The shooters have also turned up in other public places packed with victims to target – arenas, churches, parades, even grocery stores. Somehow, it doesn’t even feel safe going out for a gallon of milk.
But as Cotter pointed out, although we seem to hear about mass shooting events daily on the news — there were 15 in the United States over Labor Day weekend — they’re rare events. You are more likely to experience a car crash than face an active shooter. Still, being aware of your surroundings and knowing how to react in the event of such an attack could save your life and possibly others.
The fact that we should feel compelled to take such training is infuriating. It’s clearly an indication that something is wrong with our society, one that allows easy access to weapons designed with one purpose – to kill large numbers of people as effectively and efficiently as possible. These weapons, more powerful than firearms carried by law enforcement officers, facilitate such killing.
According to an article published in the International Journal of Comparative and Applied Criminal Justice, more than 70% of mass shootings that occur in developed countries are in the United States. Titled “Global mass shootings: comparing the United States against developed and developing countries,” the study, published in June, looked at 36 developed countries between 1998 and 2019. It found no mass shootings had occurred in half of those countries.
“In stark contrast, the U.S. has a mass shooting every single year – it is the only country to do so,” the study notes.
Associate professor at William Paterson University Dr. Jason Silva, who authored the study, noted that, “Mass shootings are a uniquely American problem, particularly in relation to other developed countries.”
Each time such an event occurs, the entire nation should feel shame about U.S. policies that seem to hold little value for protecting human life. Guns and hunting exist in other nations, but policies about who can carry them and the types of weapons allowed effectively prevent mass killings. We ought to take a hard look at those if we’re serious about addressing the issue here.
Otherwise, we can keep participating in what’s called ALERRT training, preparing ourselves to try to flee or divert a shooter armed with a weapon designed for mass killing.