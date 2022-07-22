The recent images released from the James Webb Space Telescope have inspired awe in all of us over the past couple of weeks, and they’ve brought me back in time, not light-years, but to my Astronomy 101 class in college, right here on Earth.
That class explored the beginnings of the universe, space and the planets within our solar system. Physics is a large part of astronomy, and so the class challenged me in many ways. Like those warped images of stars and matter, my brain was stretched as the professor talked about theories of the universe.
One theory was that from nothing, some gaseous burst began the universe, and it’s been expanding since. Somehow, I’ve never been able to comprehend that nothingness; something had to be there. Where’d the gas come from?
And that the universe will keep expanding infinitely also hurts the brain to ponder. Then there’s the theory that it will all contract and collapse upon itself. Huh?
But, the images from the Webb are appealing, reminding us that we’re not alone in this vast universe and really, how little we know about it.
Scientists are planning new ways to explore certain areas, according to CNN, including Jupiter’s moon Europa and Saturn’s moons Titan and Enceladus, where oceans may be located and life may exist. They’re coming up with new robots, some the size of cellphones, to gather more information.
Those images should be interesting, too. Who knows what we’ll find out about our sister planets and their moons?
But, along the way, we ought to look after our own planet, particularly as we’re facing a climate crisis. As I write this, countries in Europe are experiencing record breaking heat waves with temperatures above 100 degrees, and several people have died. Experts blame these on climate change.
For thousands of years, Earth has been quite a lovely, mostly welcoming home for countless species of life. Our efforts would be well spent trying to protect it for future generations, as well. Maybe the engineering put toward exploring other moon’s oceans can also focus on protecting the ones we know exist and are suffering.
While we’re looking to the skies, let’s remember what’s here and now, under our feet, and in our own atmosphere. This planet is also awe-inspiring and is our home, after all. Let’s give it the care it deserves.