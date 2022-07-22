The recent images released from the James Webb Space Telescope have inspired awe in all of us over the past couple of weeks, and they’ve brought me back in time, not light-years, but to my Astronomy 101 class in college, right here on Earth.

That class explored the beginnings of the universe, space and the planets within our solar system. Physics is a large part of astronomy, and so the class challenged me in many ways. Like those warped images of stars and matter, my brain was stretched as the professor talked about theories of the universe.