Ten years ago, Waunakee began exploring creativity as an economic driver and launched its first Imagination Celebration event to discover the innovation that exists here.
It drew several hundred throughout the day to Waunakee High School where residents could visit a variety of booths, performances and exhibits. Attendees discovered their fellow community members’ creative pursuits, everything from woodworking to photography, dance and music.
I remember hosting a booth, offering folks a chance to write their own headlines, and meeting lots of creative folks. It also offered the opportunity to see the work of other folks I’d known – their photographs, fishing lures and more – that I’d never had a chance to check out.
Waunakee has come a long way since that first Imagination Celebration event. At the time, members of the village’s economic committee were urging the administration to hand off such pursuits to a citizen committee, and now that’s taken off with the Create Waunakee Committee.
Create Waunakee members have launched new events and campaigns, like Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Make Music Day and the artisan fair at Schumacher Farm Park.
Create Waunakee also hosted, with the Chamber of Commerce and Endres Manufacturing, the celebration of Art on Main last week, thanking the artists who used the canvases provided – planters this year – for their creations with paint, ceramic, mosaic and wood intarsia. Those homegrown Waunakee art pieces are on display at the Waunakee Depot all summer. They will be auctioned off in September.
Create Waunakee received a state tourism award for its work this spring, after bringing forward a number of new events and programs to the community, all during the pandemic. The award recognized that the village’s celebration of art and creativity, with its murals, concerts in the park, and even breweries, makes it a destination for many.
It also improves the quality of life for those who live here and lends a cool factor to the community for others who might consider moving here. I mean, who doesn’t want to drive through their hometown’s downtown and see colorful, whimsical planters, all created by local artists, parked along the Main Street Depot’s boardwalk?
If the past is any indication, the Create Waunakee Committee will likely come up with new programs for local artists and musicians to share their passions. Let’s all stay tuned.
In the meantime, take the time to visit the planters adorned by local artists for the Art on Main Project. You might just fall in love with one and have to place a bid.