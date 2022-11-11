Once again this year, the Waunakee Tribune is planning its Holiday Greetings section. The tradition has been with the newspaper for decades, and previously was a special section filled with letters to Santa from children ages kindergarten through third grade. We invited teachers to participate by assigning their students to write a letter to Santa as a writing exercise to be shared with the Tribune.
Typing them was fun for the staff; we got a sense of which toys were popular and how these young writers’ skills evolved as they learned spelling and punctuation. Teaching kiddos this essential competency must be immeasurably rewarding. Writing is such a powerful communication tool and an artistic expression, really.
Over the years, the Holiday Greetings section has expanded in scope. To address a growing multicultural community, the Waunakee Community School District indicated a need to broaden the assignment. So, we added other writing prompts, such as describing a holiday memory or a favorite winter activity.
Really, all children in the community are invited to participate, not just Waunakee school district students. If you’d like to see your child’s letter published in the Tribune, give them one of the prompts. Ask them to describe a memorable holiday, or the thing they love best about wintertime, or their wish list for Santa Claus. It’s something to do on a cold, rainy or snowy day.
Letters are due Dec. 2, and can be emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com, or mailed to 204 Moravian Valley Road, Suite F, Waunakee, WI 53597.
Just as we have every year, we look forward to reading these letters and sharing them with our subscribers.