Holiday Greetings

Once again this year, the Waunakee Tribune is planning its Holiday Greetings section. The tradition has been with the newspaper for decades, and previously was a special section filled with letters to Santa from children ages kindergarten through third grade. We invited teachers to participate by assigning their students to write a letter to Santa as a writing exercise to be shared with the Tribune.

Typing them was fun for the staff; we got a sense of which toys were popular and how these young writers’ skills evolved as they learned spelling and punctuation. Teaching kiddos this essential competency must be immeasurably rewarding. Writing is such a powerful communication tool and an artistic expression, really.