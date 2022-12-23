The news can be doom and gloomy—plant and animal species lost to climate change, Russia’s interminable war on Ukraine, and mass murders nearly ever other day.
The winter solstice, the longest night of the year, has just passed, so it’s a dark time literally, too.
It’s the time of year to seek out the glimmers of light, like the holiday decorations at Village Park and all around town.
More figurative glimmers can be found, too. Recently, one for me was the silly movie “The History of Future Folk.”
It’s about an alien from a dying planet called Hondo sent to destroy people of Earth so the Hondo aliens can take over.
But when the alien hears music, he defies the order, finding beauty in humanity. And, he goes on to play a pretty mean banjo, so it’s entertaining. And, it’s somewhat unique—rarely does a science fiction movie find redeeming features in Earthlings.
Those glimmers can be discovered in unexpected places, too, even at a school board meeting.
Last week, the Waunakee school board thanked a number of community members and businesses that contributed generously to the school district.
Among other gifts, contributions totalling $8,118 went to the district’s Student Financial Assistance Fund. As the district administrator explained, that fund was created to assist students whose families were unable to pay for the school lunch. It allows students to choose the meal they want and avoid what could be a feeling of shame.
But, now that fund has expanded to provide athletic scholarships for students and financial assistance for field trips, helping to achieve equity among students of all financial means in the district. We should applaud those community members who provided contributions.
Every day we see acts of kindness if we open ourselves to them and try not to focus only on the gloomy. Neighbors shovel snow for neighbors, volunteers deliver Meals on Wheels, and people lend helping hands.
For many, that’s the spirit of Christmas, but it can carry on throughout the year. Acts of kindness actually help our own well-being, too, even some as simple as complimenting a person.
Of course, none of this will solve all the world’s problems, but it will help us feel just a little more capable in facing them.