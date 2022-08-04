Mother Nature smiled on WaunaFest this year, delivering dry, warm summer weather, just perfect for getting outside to a festival. With the sun shining down, people of all ages from all over came to Waunakee to enjoy the weekend of activities.

Saturday morning’s cool temperatures were perfect for the WaunaFest Run and walking events, a real gift for the more competitive racers and those, like me, who just wanted to have some fun and get a little exercise.