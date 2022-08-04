Mother Nature smiled on WaunaFest this year, delivering dry, warm summer weather, just perfect for getting outside to a festival. With the sun shining down, people of all ages from all over came to Waunakee to enjoy the weekend of activities.
Saturday morning’s cool temperatures were perfect for the WaunaFest Run and walking events, a real gift for the more competitive racers and those, like me, who just wanted to have some fun and get a little exercise.
Later in the afternoon, the midway was hopping with families on the rides and playing games, winning goldfish and stuffed animals. Softball and volleyball teams competed, and Centennial Park was alive with people of all ages. Bands played, and the arts and crafts show filled an area of the park.
Sunday, families lined Waunakee’s streets to watch the spectacle and hear the music that is the WaunaFest parade. Many then headed back to Centennial Park for more fun.
Each year, hundreds of volunteers make WaunaFest happen. They cook up burgers and other foods; they set up the grounds, then clean throughout the weekend, then take the tents down.
They hand out bananas and water at the WaunaFest Run; they make sure runners get their numbers and t-shirts, and then they ensure the results are posted.
All weekend long, Waunakee police officers, EMS and public works crews are on hand if needed, and they keep Main Street closed to traffic and safe during the parade.
So much planning goes into each of these events all weekend long.
Much of that work goes unseen. We just take for granted that people will accomplish these tasks so we can have fun at the festival.
All you volunteers deserve a kudos for making the festival happen and a big thank you. You make it happen and your work is appreciated. What a glorious WaunaFest it was.