Saturday’s park dedication in honor of John Laubmeier brought back many memories of Waunakee’s former village president.
John served on the board for 16 years, and during that time, I probably interviewed him 25 or 30 times. John cared so much about Waunakee and about what was best for the residents. Twice I remember him saying projects that were in the planning would be the end of him. The first was the Main Street reconstruction, when the roundabout was proposed. Then came the library project. He confided in me then that there wouldn’t be a referendum. Honestly, I think he lost a lot of sleep over those two controversial projects, and I bet he often picked up the phone to talk to people about them.
But John was there to help cut the ribbon on Waunakee’s reconstructed Main Street, and though he never liked the idea of a roundabout, he understood the importance of compromise. As Village President Chris Zellner pointed out, John worked hard to achieve “win-win” solutions as a leader, and if you look around, you’re likely to see the results of that philosophy, like the Waunakee Village Center and the Ice Pond. Both grew out of public-private partnerships.
Developer Don Tierney spoke about John’s open mindedness, noting that he allowed the developer to build the parks within the subdivisions. All of the Tierney Livable Communities’ parks seem to be well used and help to attract homebuyers to the community.
When John ran for the Assembly seat to represent Waunakee, he contacted me to ask me what I thought, and we talked about what he hoped to achieve. It was a crowded race for the Democratic candidate, and John failed to win that primary, but he was willing to stick his neck out and try.
One of the last interviews I did with John before cancer took him was about his book, “Things Change: Memories and Lessons of a Baby Boomer and Farm Kid, Life Long Student and Forty-Year Educator.” I learned a lot about him then, the events that shaped his values. A high school economics, history and social studies teacher, John had enormous regard for our democracy and government. The former students I’ve talked to said they were grateful to have studied with John.
As I covered the Laubmeier Park dedication, I had a chance to meet his daughter and grandchildren, and felt hope for the future. The park ensures that John’s legacy lives on in this village that he worked so hard for and loved so much. We need more people with his endless generosity for others and their community. Hats off to the Tierney family for dedicating the park to John and keeping his memory alive.