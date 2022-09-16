Saturday’s park dedication in honor of John Laubmeier brought back many memories of Waunakee’s former village president.

John served on the board for 16 years, and during that time, I probably interviewed him 25 or 30 times. John cared so much about Waunakee and about what was best for the residents. Twice I remember him saying projects that were in the planning would be the end of him. The first was the Main Street reconstruction, when the roundabout was proposed. Then came the library project. He confided in me then that there wouldn’t be a referendum. Honestly, I think he lost a lot of sleep over those two controversial projects, and I bet he often picked up the phone to talk to people about them.