National Newspaper Week is Oct. 2-8, and so it seems only fitting that this coincides with the Waunakee Tribune’s showcase week, where we send a newspaper to every home in Waunakee, whether or not they have a subscription.
Despite all of the hardships newspapers face – the rising costs of paper, postage and all other production materials, staffing cuts and shortages – somehow community newspapers continue to do their job. They continue to provide useful information to readers and bring communities together.
This week’s edition includes articles about the upcoming election, the ever growing Octopi Brewing, school music education and public school funding. These all affect us in some way, as they affect the community we live in.
While Waunakee continues to grow, somehow it has retained a small town feel. You could sense that Friday night as the student co-curricular organizations decked out their floats for their Homecoming Parade. The streets were lined with spectators out to support them and to see what they were about. In essence, they cared.
And that’s what makes a community newspaper successful – readers who care, who care about their neighbors and the place they live. Our readers are to be commended for their interest in this unique village.
And this village offers so much to be interested in, like Saturday’s Artisan Fair at Schumacher Farm Park where more than 40 artists hosted booths, the many churches, service clubs, local businesses, and of course, the schools.
Local newspapers like the Tribune strive to tell those stories each week, helping our readers to feel more connected with their community.
We hope you enjoy this complimentary copy of the Waunakee Tribune and that you’ll keep reading week after week, learning more about this dynamic place. They say it’s the only Waunakee in the World, and if so, we’re the only Waunakee Tribune.