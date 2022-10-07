National Newspaper Week is Oct. 2-8, and so it seems only fitting that this coincides with the Waunakee Tribune’s showcase week, where we send a newspaper to every home in Waunakee, whether or not they have a subscription.

Despite all of the hardships newspapers face – the rising costs of paper, postage and all other production materials, staffing cuts and shortages – somehow community newspapers continue to do their job. They continue to provide useful information to readers and bring communities together.