Waunakee’s Village Board will have some new faces after the April election, as two members have announced they’ll step away from the board then.
Both Village President Chris Zellner and Trustee Phil Willems have said they won’t run for another term. Both have more than a decade of experience on the board leaving only one trustee with more than a decade of experience.
Trustee Gary Herzberg, now completing his 11th term, is the board’s longest serving member, going on 21 years.
He, Phil and Chris remember the whys—why the board opted to make the choices the members did during all those years. New board members will be tasked with researching past decisions to learn the context in which they were made. A few years ago, when village engineer Kevin Even retired, board members raised similar concerns about losing that institutional knowledge.
But new members always bring a fresh perspective, and hopefully offer their own unique viewpoints. That should allow the board to consider new angles as they weigh decisions.
As the board’s leader, Chris has always solicited comments from the trustees, encouraging each of them to express their ideas. That’s been helpful in a number of ways, particularly when they have responded. Their comments have offered insight into the diverse members’ viewpoints. Both men and women serve on the board, their ages ranging from the 20s to the 80s.
In January, we’ll learn the full slate of candidates who’ve filed to run for the open seats. Through interviews with them printed in the Waunakee Tribune, readers can learn more before going to the polls.
With entirely new candidates coming forward, the local spring election cycle should be interesting. A new village president at the helm could shift the direction this village takes.