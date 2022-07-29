With WaunaFest this weekend, I had planned to write a column about its true meaning for many in the community.
And then I came across my column published 10 years ago, expressing the same sentiment. Most of it still holds true today. So, I’ve polished that gem off, updated it where needed, and now here it is with a few changes:
Thousands of people attend WaunaFest each year, but many probably don’t think about the fact that a part of every dollar they spend goes back into the Waunakee community.
The four-day festival is organized by Waunakee service clubs. Their mission is to support projects within the community, and in some cases, internationally.
Serving on the WaunFest committee are community members who help plan the event with an executive board each year.
For every pulled pork sandwich, slice of pizza and soda purchased, funds return to those service clubs to support the work they do in Waunakee.
That includes the Lions Club that offers eye tests for local children and organizes the local health wellness fair.
Back in 2012, when I wrote an earlier version of this, there was also the Lioness Club that threw a senior citizen Christmas party each year and supported efforts like Relay for Life and the Community Health Fair. That club is now merged with the Lions Club, so the work still continues.
The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce provides services to businesses. It’s office in the Waunakee Depot is a central location for tourists and newcomers to stop and gather information – including about the WaunaFest event itself!
Since 2012, the Chamber has stepped into the role of WaunaFest Run organizers, begun hosting the Community Awards Banquet, volunteered to host the WaunaBoom beer tent, and taken on events such as Light the Night with Santa and the Boo Bash.
Who can forget the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection? This nonprofit provides help to local families with school supplies, gently used household items and other necessities, while connecting them with resources. Perhaps more importantly, it offers a venue for those looking to volunteer and make an impact on their community.
The Rotary Club always has community projects in the works. One of the recent is the accessible pier at the Village Center Pond. Then there’s the Rotary In Lights at Village Park, and the club is now raising funds for solar lights at the Waunakee Dog Park.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Legion Post 360 and Legion Auxiliary provide services to veterans, and the Optimist Club offers programs for young people. The Knights of Columbus gets kids out roller skating at St. John’s and offers the Punt, Pass and Kick contest.
The list goes on and on, just as the variety of food items for sale at WaunaFest does.
So grab a bite to eat and a beverage as you enjoy the music and friendly company this weekend. Buy some raffle tickets to help support the solar light project at the dog park.
It’s money well spent in a community that enjoys tremendous support from its citizens and local service organizations.