On Waunakee’s Main Street, the iconic railroad depot, now sporting the decorative Art on Main planters, has stood since the village was founded. That landmark also serves as a place for visitors to stop and learn more about the community, its sights, shops and coming events.

Thankfully, the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce operates out of that historic building, and with three employees, a knowledgeable Chamber of Commerce staffer is on hand to answer questions and guide visitors.