On Waunakee’s Main Street, the iconic railroad depot, now sporting the decorative Art on Main planters, has stood since the village was founded. That landmark also serves as a place for visitors to stop and learn more about the community, its sights, shops and coming events.
Thankfully, the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce operates out of that historic building, and with three employees, a knowledgeable Chamber of Commerce staffer is on hand to answer questions and guide visitors.
Those staffers ensure the depot is decorated for Christmas each year, and that banners announcing WaunaFest, Light the Night with Santa, and other upcoming events are hung. That’s just a small part of the Chamber of Commerce’s service to the Waunakee and Westport community, and how funds those communities provide to the organization are spent.
Both Waunakee and Westport have traditionally contributed a relatively small sum to operate what is, in essence, a quaint visitors center right in the middle of Waunakee and an organization dedicated to their local businesses.
Last week, the village board discussed how to continue its annual $10,000 contribution to the Chamber of Commerce now that the one hotel in Waunakee is a transitional housing facility, no longer generating the room tax previously used for the contribution.
The village was fortunate to have those room tax dollars available for many years while the hotel was operating. But, using property tax dollars for the Chamber’s annual fund seems appropriate too.
Some trustees wondered what the Chamber does, and whether an alternate source of funding is available.
The Chamber not only helps visitors find their way to local businesses and other destinations, it also offers a venue for business owners to get together, volunteer in the community, and learn.
While the Chamber has been staffed with just one director and two assistants for the past two decades, the number of events they organize and volunteers to coordinate has grown. In the last 10 years, Waunakee has seen the addition of Light the Night with Santa, WaunaBoom and the Boo Bash. When community organizations have looked to others to coordinate events they no longer want to lead, like the WaunaFest Run or the Community Awards Banquet, the Chamber has taken them over.
The organization provides a service to Waunakee residents. It keeps the business community informed and in times like the pandemic or Great Recession, can recommend grant programs to help businesses survive. Their service makes the Waunakee-Westport area more attractive to businesses looking open.
Using a small portion of the property tax dollars generated by local businesses seems reasonable to fund the Chamber’s role in the village’s economic development. In fact, $10,000 is a bargain for what Waunakee gets, not to mention the three additional staff members who operate a tourist stop right in the center of town and act as stewards of that historic landmark.
Yes, having a hotel in Waunakee to offer lodging and provide hotel tax dollars would be ideal. But, the village should not rely on one for its contribution to the Chamber of Commerce.