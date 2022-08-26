If you haven’t taken a walk down Waunakee’s Main Street lately, you should. Especially now, with flowers blooming in pots and hanging baskets – thanks to the village’s public works staffs’ diligent watering – it’s a lovely, quaint place filled with mostly independently owned shops. And every day new businesses are finding their way to Main Street.

More than two decades ago, I volunteered with a committee tasked with working on a vision for a revitalized Main Street. We organized a survey for the community, and the village worked with an urban planning consultant to create the vision, including designs showing Main Street as a town center, with street furniture to welcome the public.