If you haven’t taken a walk down Waunakee’s Main Street lately, you should. Especially now, with flowers blooming in pots and hanging baskets – thanks to the village’s public works staffs’ diligent watering – it’s a lovely, quaint place filled with mostly independently owned shops. And every day new businesses are finding their way to Main Street.
More than two decades ago, I volunteered with a committee tasked with working on a vision for a revitalized Main Street. We organized a survey for the community, and the village worked with an urban planning consultant to create the vision, including designs showing Main Street as a town center, with street furniture to welcome the public.
At one time, the village provided funds to business owners looking to improve their facades, and a Tax Incremental District was set up for the downtown. But Main Street’s transformation truly began as the road construction project and roundabout were completed there in 2014. That’s when the decorative lighting and furniture was added, along with the street improvements.
Today, the downtown appears to have achieved what was envisioned at that time, and some would say it has far exceeded expectations. Waunakee’s Main Street has become so desirable that business owners are making serious investments in their properties.
Last week, we reported on Hoege Consulting and Coaching and the co-work facility on Main Street in their newly remodeled building. But so many other businesses have also opened, including the Musky Fool across the way.
Today, it’s common to see people walking down that street with shopping bags after visiting any number of clothing and home decor stores and boutiques.
The added activity has also brought support to the longtime business owners who were part of that revitalization effort all those years ago, as more people are visiting the central Main Street business district than in the past. They’ve made investments, too, in their businesses. A craft brewery, too, helps draw people from throughout the region.
The interest in Waunakee’s central business district should only help as the village begins the planning process for the western end of the district, along with South Century Avenue. Main Street has become an interesting, desirable place to be, and its allure will likely lead to more investment.
Watching the central business district’s evolution over the years has been interesting and exciting. The next chapter of this area’s transformation should be, as well.
In the meantime, be sure to take time to enjoy the village’s downtown area; get a bite to eat, shop for a gift, and pick up a steak to grill later. In doing so, you’re supporting the local businesses that invest in your community.