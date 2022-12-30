As I write this, a winter storm is bearing down across the United States, blowing through Wisconsin and crashing along the East Coast.

Frost covers my home office windows as I work the Friday before Christmas. The bitter cold and wind forces upon us a quiet time, thanks to Mother Nature, allowing for reflection. Rather than wish I could hop in my car and go places, I choose to be grateful for this day as the year ends. I can look back at its highlights and low points.