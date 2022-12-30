As I write this, a winter storm is bearing down across the United States, blowing through Wisconsin and crashing along the East Coast.
Frost covers my home office windows as I work the Friday before Christmas. The bitter cold and wind forces upon us a quiet time, thanks to Mother Nature, allowing for reflection. Rather than wish I could hop in my car and go places, I choose to be grateful for this day as the year ends. I can look back at its highlights and low points.
That’s exactly what I’ve been up to while finishing the Tribune’s year-end review. This week’s edition includes stories that popped up most often in the paper’s headlines, stories about referendums and efforts to address equity and mental health needs in the community. Often, these stories involved two local governments bodies—the Village of Waunakee and the Board of Education. Thankfully, those two bodies have worked well together, allowing the community as a whole to progress.
Looking forward, the community will see progress as new schools are built, along with new homes in this growing area. Growth is a constant in the Waunakee region, often attributed to the stellar school district. So, the cooperation between the village and the district is important if we value that progress.
These often aren’t the stories readers always gravitate toward. Statistics show crime stories tend to grab the most attention. Recently, two community members who were highly regarded have been charged with crimes, and those headlines got the most reads. Those types of stories are the low points, when we realize even kind, talented, respected people may make poor choices or act on impulse. Those stories reveal how utterly fallible we human beings can be.
But, we always have a shot at redemption, and a new year, a new page to turn. Next week, the Tribune will imagine the possibilities that await in 2023.