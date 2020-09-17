Accusations
Instead of accusations, how about some real facts.
Rep Adam Schiff said he would reveal Russian collusion. That was a big lie. President Trump said his campaign and office were spied on. Now there are reports that the CIA, the Obama administration along with Hillary Clinton did indeed spy on him.
In February, President Trump told Bob Woodward that he did not want to cause a panic with the virus, being aware that the information would be published. So, President Trump was not hiding anything, only trying to protect us and keep us from hoarding, etc.
President Trump promised to get us out of the Middle East and he is doing that. He also strengthened our military and gave them a huge raise. No, he never disrespected our military by calling them losers. It is another example of anonymous sources, when there are four individuals that were present at the time and refute the incident.
You don’t hear anything positive for President Trump if you watch CNN or MSNBC. They even give the same rehearsed feedback on both stations. I agree with President Trump with calling them “fake news” not journalists.
So your choice is President Trump who kept us safe and out of wars, or Joe Biden who wants open borders, health care and free tuition for illegals.
In this unstable, dangerous world, we need a strong leader to protect us, not a candidate that forgets where he is or what event he’s talking about.
The future of our country is in our hands. God help us.
Astrid Faust
Not better off today
Regarding the Coming Election Question: “Are you better off than you were 4 years ago”? I reply with a resounding no!
Economically, our family is not better off in spite of the past Trump railroaded-through major tax break bill, where 83% of it went to the upper one tenth of 1% of the wealthiest U.S. citizens/corporations.
We are senior citizens who are on fixed incomes. In the last 2 years, our health insurance premiums have increased $6,000 per year. However, we are not getting better coverage. Our out-of-pocket expenses for health care have increased as well.
The Trump Republican crew’s obsession with destroying the Affordable Health Care Act (Obama Care) has spoofed the health insurance market and caused premiums to rise. Companies don’t want to take huge losses if the Supreme Court decides in favor of the Republican litigators who maintain that Obama Care is illegal.
I shudder to think about our country’s debt and weakened health due to Mr. Trump’s ineffective leadership in managing the horrible pandemic we are experiencing. Again, we citizens will have to pay financially and emotionally for his preventative failures in management of this issue. This pandemic has already cost nearly 200,000 lives in the US and trillions of dollars of tax payers money. Very sad and regrettable!
Jim Daubert
