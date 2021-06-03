Where do you draw the line?
I am very happy with our police department and do not wish to see them reduced, defunded or under funded. I do however, feel that the agency that protects our politicians could be reduced, that being the Secret Service, because of being secret, they do not offer the transparency that is demanded today.
I also read that a shoplifter a.k.a. “thief”, stole products from a pharmacy and a Washington politician justified it because the thief needed basic necessities. I have a 12 year-old compact car and I was wondering…what time does the car dealership close?
Bernie Cleary