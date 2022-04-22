Help the birds!
Recently, I found myself awake quite early. I considered trying to get back to sleep again, but it was garbage day. I figured I might sleep beyond 7 a.m., the time by when we need to have the trash out at the curb. So, in the still very dark morning and over an hour before sunrise, I decided to get the trash and recyclables to the curb before going back to bed.
Even before I opened the garage door, I could hear the birds singing! It was especially loud in the trees across the street. My trip outside with the garbage that morning made me wonder if the lights throughout the neighborhood are causing the birds to sing earlier than they normally would. My curiosity about the role light plays in birds’ rising early was piqued!
I then did what many people do these days to find out things: I went to my computer (or smart phone) and asked if it is possible for the birds to sing earlier if they are around artificial lights. It is possible!
More and more, throughout the village, I see decorative and/or garage lights on at all hours of the night. I can understand using lights for safety reasons, but I wonder if they need to be on all night. Could the lights be on for a certain number of hours, or on a “motion” setting?
If you are an “all-night light resident”, and since Waunakee has been an acclaimed “Bird City” since 2019, you might consider giving the birds a break by using a different setting on your outdoor safety lights. For more information, check out https://www.mpg.de/9043097/light-pollution-songbirds. We can do better in cutting down on light pollution, and in helping the birds.
Thank you.
Maria Patt,
Waunakee
All election workers deserve thanks
The League of Women Voters of Dane County would like to thank the many people who contributed to the operation of the April 5 election.
On the front lines were the city, village, and town clerks and their staff, who faced challenges from a last minute court decision on drop boxes and return of absentee ballots that made voting more difficult. Thanks to all the clerk staff who clarified voting procedures by updating their websites, putting out press releases, and responding to voter questions.
The Dane County Clerk and staff, special voting deputies who assist nursing home residents, and thousands of citizen poll workers also deserve our thanks for their work to enable voters to participate in the election.
We know that some people encountered barriers. We encourage anyone who experienced a problem in casting a ballot and having that vote counted to contact their municipal clerk so that improvements can be made before the August and November elections. Find contact information for your municipal clerk at MyVote.wi.gov
Christine Clements
President
League of Women Voters of Dane County
Community’s donations help seniors pursue college education
In my eyes, nothing is worth more than an education. As someone who has lived in Waunakee all of my life, I can only be grateful for the education I’ve been given.
As seniors continue on into adulthood, one of the highest honors they can receive is post-secondary education. Unfortunately, the cost of college has increased almost exponentially in recent years. So we turn to our community for the help and guidance that has been bestowed upon us, time and time again.
Last year, the Waunakee Scholarship Fund Drive managed to raise and award over $30,000 in scholarships. We would like to sincerely thank the businesses and families who contributed to our efforts, and we would like to ask you to donate this year.
Donations are accepted at any time, and the date of the community-wide Scholarship Drive is April 27, 2022. Donations can be made online using Classmunity, or sent directly to the Waunakee Scholarship Fund at 301 Community Drive, Wauankee. Our website on the High school page has contact information for the president of the program should any questions arise. Once more, thank you, Waunakee, for your continued generosity and commitment to the future.
Sincerely,
Payton Margenau, University of Wisconsin-Madison