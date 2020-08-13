Appreciation

for a cleared creek

We are extending a public and heartfelt statement of gratitude to Sam Kaufmann, Dave Boetcher, Victoria Fueger and Dave Broadfoot for the volunteer work they did this past Saturday to clear the trees and debris from Six Mile Creek.

Armed with two chain saws and doing lots of heavy lifting, they removed large, waterlogged and submerged trees from the creek area at the gully to upstream towards Mill Road. For villagers wanting to kayak or float the creek, it would now probably be a peaceful journey from Division Street to almost Mill Road.

Thank You,

Cynthia and Miles Turner

