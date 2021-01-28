Local officials need to take action on blasting
Have you felt the recent tremors from the Veridian Heritage Hills development on Division Street these last few weeks?
Well guess what folks, Veridian’s blasting will continue for some years. And as a coming attraction, the quarry expansion proposed by Don Tierney’s company in Westport, immediately north of the Veridian development and bordering the lot lines of many long-existing homes on Waunakee’s east edge, promises to potentially be with us for decades. That blasting radius will impact upwards of 450 homes in the village and the issue is much bigger than just noise.
With those two enterprises, is Waunakee becoming the blasting capital of Wisconsin? We have Wauna-Boom, now we also have Wauna-Blast!
I wonder who is monitoring these blasts. The State of Wisconsin is responsible for monitoring blasting levels but has only 2 inspectors to cover the entire state. Oversight of the mining operations (blasting; sand, stone and gravel extraction; etc.) is the responsibility of the village or township in which the mine is located. Does the village of Waunakee or the town of Westport have regulations governing this? Are our elected officials aware or concerned? Some of the village staff are aware of these issues, but has anything been done? Some of us in the blasting radius have spoken to Waunakee and Westport representatives on several occasions but with no apparent action.
I am concerned because I feel each quake and wonder what that does for the foundation and overall structure of my home. I also wonder what affect these mining operations have on quality of village water, now and into the future. No environmental impact study has been completed on the effects of the blasting for either site. Nor does it appear Waunakee or Westport intend to require one. It seems to be a worthwhile cost for the benefit of all residents.
These are issues for all residents to think about and act upon before it is too late. Local elections are approaching soon. The candidates (and all members of the Waunakee Village Board and Westport Town Board) need to take this seriously now and commit themselves to examining what actions can be taken to protect property values and quality of life for all in this special and pristine Village of Waunakee.
Bob Harvey
The village board needs to be honest
The Community Development Authority (CDA) recommended the uptake of a one-year extension to fund the Cohen-Esery project next to McDonald’s. A one year extension was deemed to be a better business deal for the taxpayers than a new project.
It’s weird to see Trustees refusing to consider the recommendations of the CDA and staff. Why would you create a new TIF with a longer expenditure period? We all can draw our conclusions about why a project that is being built to serve the workforce that works for low wages in the village is running into problems. We’ve done new TIFs for the Light House Apartments and the infrastructure contributions to the Laurel. These were high end apartments by favored outside developers. It’s a shame to see a fiscally sound recommendation by the CDA get ignored by two village board members, and then have the rest of the village board refuse to take the right step forward.
The village board failed to recognize that the root cause of this issue. It is the additional restrictions that the village placed to make it prettier. We all like a community that looks good. The problem is this project compiled with the zoning code as written. Is that illegal? Maybe. It would be nice not to find out. The settlement for T. Wall was $390,000 or nearly the entirety of the TIF request made for the project.
It’s clear some of these board members don’t understand their past choices and consequences and continue to only advocate for one type of people to come into the village. We need trustees that understand TIF, finance, and zoning code. We need Robert McPherson for village board.
Ann Lewandowski
Briggs for state superintendent
Sheila Briggs is the passionate, experienced leader we need as Wisconsin’s next State Superintendent. Sheila’s knowledge, skills, and wisdom are essential to successfully advance public education. Sheila has the personal and professional experience to implement best practices to support all children to excel. Sheila’s visionary, inclusive leadership is what Wisconsin’s children, families, and educators need. She has the qualities required of an ethical, sensitive, future-oriented leader who has always put children first. Sheila’s leadership and decision making is well grounded in the most current research, knowledge, skills, and policies. She has empathy, grace, integrity, and commitment to high standards.
Sheila excels at communicating, particularly in the critical skill of listening with an open mind. She has intentionally worked to be aware of and overcome any potential biases which results in her listening and acting without bias. Sheila’s decisions and actions are evidence that equity and inclusiveness are integral in all she does. She is open and responsive to diverse ideas.
Sheila has invested her entire professional life to serve children, their families, and educators. She has served a teacher, principal, and currently as the Assistant State Superintendent. Please vote for Sheila Briggs as State Superintendent on Feb 16.
Shelley Joan Weiss
(Shelley Joan Weiss is a former Waunakee Middle School principal.)
No flu for you
You should get the flu shot.
As a retired registered nurse who was in the Army National Guard for 26 years, I know the value of getting a flu vaccine. During the flu season it mandatory for a Soldier to receive the vaccine unless they have an allergy.
Now as flu season continues and Waunakee continues to combat the COVID-19 virus, our public health department stresses that getting the flu vaccine is more important than ever this year. By getting vaccinated, you can prevent one respiratory virus, the flu, from circulating at the same time as another respiratory virus, COVID-19. When we protect people from the flu by getting vaccinated, we help keep them from being hospitalized, which helps our health care workers who are caring for people with COVID – a win-win-win. By getting the flu vaccine, you protect yourself and help our community too.
According to the CDC and the Wisconsin Dept of Health Services Office of Health Informatics, in Wisconsin’s 2019-2020 flu season, there were 36,175 flu cases reported, 4,425 flu-related hospitalizations, and tragically, 183 deaths. The flu is especially dangerous for older adults, who last year made up 17.5% of Wisconsin’s population, but accounted for 42% of flu-related hospitalizations and over 80% of flu-related deaths. This is not the year anyone wants to be in the hospital for the flu.
This year, it’s important to get the flu shot so as not to confuse flu symptoms with COVID symptoms and to avoid getting both. Two scientific studies of over 20,000 people show that the flu plus COVID doubles the death rate. At this incredibly difficult time for Wisconsin, with the virus raging, it’s important that hospital beds be reserved only for those most in need, which tragically, is COVID patients.
So, let’s all be good citizens and mask up, wash up and roll up our sleeves to get a flu shot.
Shirley Kubiak, RN
Kaufmann wants to make a difference
I have known Sam Kaufmann his whole life, so it was no surprise when I found out he was running for trustee on the Waunakee Village Board. He has been interested and involved in local issues for a long time. He wants to make a difference in the village and will work diligently for everyone. He grew up here and is invested in the future of Waunakee, but also understands and values the community. He stands out for his ability to listen to different opinions and work with others to get things done. I am confident he will do a great job representing the people of Waunakee. So vote for Sam on April 6!
Laura Purdy
