Enough already
Are you sick to your stomach or are you numb? I’m sick, I’m angry, and I need to speak out. I’ve been told that as an elected trustee I shouldn’t put my views on issues out to the public.
I see my responsibility as an elected official is to lead — how can I lead if I don’t put my views out for all to see or hear?
I must tell you I grew up in a hunting family; my sons and husband hunt. They hunt deer and turkeys. They do not mow down people as if they are playing a sick video game.
People in the United States of America are not safe shopping, attending religious services, or going out for a night of entertainment. Something is very wrong. I’m not alone, worrying about the well being of innocent children and staff in schools. When will our so called “leaders” get down to work to write and pass common sense firearm laws?
Instead of blaming emergency personnel for not handling a situation correctly or placing blame on the mentally ill, let us blame society. As a whole we don’t address needs of those needing therapy and treatment. We provide little support. This is obvious: Our prisons are full of people needing support and we need to open our eyes to see homelessness for what it is. Blaming emergency personnel turns the conversation in a direction where few solutions will be found.
We need money out of politics. We need elected officials to work for the people, not monopolies, corporate America and the wealthy.
Will the voters use their vote to keep those in office receiving campaign funds from gun and ammo manufacturers or vote leaders into office who will work for the safety of the people?
I listened to a church sermon years ago, the pastor told the congregation, “Prayers Need Action.” We need action now!
I don’t know what to do, my first step is placing my thoughts out in hopes it ignites a need in residents to speak out and be heard.
Our tears, anxiety, frustrations are futile unless we put every tear, every worry, every feeling of not knowing what to do into organized action to say, “We’ve endured too much, too long. Enough Already!”
If we aren’t part of the solution, we are part of the problem.
Sincerely,
Nila Frye
Best beer tent practices
Not impressed with the whole thing. You can make all the safety precautions you want to, as well as liability insurance. But try to explain your reasoning and needs for having beer tents basically catering to the drunks and alcoholics that the beer tents attract. That will result in some innocent people being killed because of someone driving home drunk from one of these events. Try explaining all this to their surviving family members after their loved one is dead. Anyone that would be comfortable doing that is not human.
If you are truly taking these issues seriously — it’s not just the underage drinking to consider even if you are checking ID’s and following all the precautions. But the adults that are driving home drunk after the events. And you can’t guarantee that there will not be people doing that ever.
People should be able to have a good time without the alcohol or beer at these events. But that will probably never happen in Wisconsin, the drunkest state that consumes more beer than most other states in any given year.
Timothy Clark