Mr. B
On Wednesday, Oct. 27, I lost a dear friend, Mr. Tom Braunger. The IQ difference between him and me was quite large, and he would often cringe when I ended a sentence with a vowel.
Tom’s illness and health inconveniences were as challenging as I have seen. I made many home visits to him.
Tom’s English teaching and annual staff contributions Waunakee High School are legendary.
Tom’s political views and mine were not the same, but we both listened to each other and agreed both sides should do the same. I am truly grateful for his friendship.
Bernie Cleary
Creating the change you want to see
My name is Joel Lewis. I am a black man who has called Waunakee my home for the past 10 years. I was the Co-Chair of the Waunakee School District’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) ad hoc committee. I was fortunate to work with 19 committee members who committed a lot of their time to advocate for the students within our school district. I was shocked when the Waunakee School Board decided to dissolve the ad hoc committee.
We knew that there was some community opposition against the work that the committee was doing, but we didn’t think the Board would dissolve the committee completely. The school board has decided to create their own DEI committee so they can have control over the work that is done. DEI supporters are curious how a three-person board-led committee plans on moving forward with DEI efforts within the school district. DEI work is challenging, time consuming and also evolving.The previous DEI ad hoc committee spent 19 months doing this work, and it took all of us to get to that point.
My personal perspective of what has occurred is based on my own life experiences. Whenever a person of color is in a position of leadership or responsibility, they are scrutinized more closely and people distrust them. People of color are also made to feel if they voice their opinions and they do not align with the status quo, they are accused of attacking others, being hostile, angry or challenging. I’m too familiar with hearing these phrases. I do believe a person’s true intentions will eventually surface because your heart always tells the truth. I’m in this for the long haul, and I’m not going away because there is too much at stake. You all will see me again!
Joel Lewis
Main to Eighth streets are doing just fine
I listened to the CDA meeting from Oct. 19, 2021. I was greatly dismayed to hear Gary Herzberg say that he would like to see something done with Main Street to Eighth Street. What does he think needs to be done with our central part of town?
I am a very proud homeowner in that section. Many of us take very good care of our beautiful and unique homes in that section of town. We have small homes, some larger homes, apartments, homes that have been made into multi-units, duplexes and even a triplex on the street that my home is on.
Please take the time, and go through our wonderful neighborhood and see all the homes that are being renovated. This part of the village has so much heritage. Perhaps Gary Herzberg needs to take a stroll through our section of the village and just see how vibrant we are.
Mary Heimbecker
A call for volunteers
National Hospice & Palliative Care Month is an opportunity to spread awareness about hospice and palliative care and honor those that provide this level of care with care and compassion to those that need it most. As a nonprofit health care organization who provides non-medical personal care, supportive (palliative) care, hospice care and grief support to people across southern Wisconsin, we cannot do that without also honoring the more than 775 Agrace volunteers who provide more than 35,000 hours of service to Agrace in a variety of roles already this year.
In 2020, we needed to pause almost all volunteer activity for safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And still, in early in 2021, there was so much uncertainty as to how we could integrate volunteers back safely into the critical roles they played for Agrace and our patients. Fortunately, with the release of a vaccine and organization-wide protocols in place, volunteers were able to begin slowly returning to their chosen positions, cautiously and safely.
As another year nears its end, we are looking into to 2022 with hope that we will see even more of our volunteers, old and new, sitting bedside with patients, helping in our thrift stores, tending our gardens and all the other roles that have made Agrace such a special place for so many, for so long.
Volunteers are absolutely essential to all that we do, for our patients, families, staff and partners in the many communities we serve. As we celebrate National Hospice & Palliative Care Month, we thank you, volunteers, for choosing to serve through Agrace. We appreciate you, and we are inspired by all you do!
Andy Boryczka
Director, Employee & Volunteer Engagement for Agrace
Madison
County should invest in Double Dollars
As a person who grew up on FoodShare, some of the only fruits and veggies I remember being in my household were bananas and maybe a bag of baby carrots. I watched my mother struggle every day to make the right decisions for our family and even the simplest thing such as getting groceries was always a matter of quantity over quality.
Of the total enrollment in FoodShare in Wisconsin, 40% are children…and I used to be one of them. This program not only helped me, but also my family survive during prolonged periods of time.
The Dane County Double Dollars program enables families and individuals participating in FoodShare to stretch their food dollar even further and prioritize purchasing healthy foods. Through this program, shoppers can double their purchasing power at participating farmers markets and other healthy food retail.
In addition to helping families, the program supports local farmers and small businesses, and it can help stimulate the local economy. For every $1 in new SNAP benefits, up to $2 of economic activity is generated.
As a member of the American Heart Association’s advocacy committee and as a person who knows firsthand how important programs like this are, I urge our County Board Supervisors to invest $200,000 in the Double Dollars program. This program is a win for Wisconsin families, farmers and the local economy.
Dominique Petty
Middleton