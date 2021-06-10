Flags are an advertisement
I am quite concerned, and greatly offended, by the current advertisement for a lifestyle, atop the Waunakee village and school buildings and will not be entering any of those buildings until it is taken down. Has the leadership not fully intellectualized the unintended consequence of their action and succumbed to the intimidation of a very vocal small minority? We need to uplift all humans but not be an advocate for behaviors which are contrary to good public policy and family values.
Is the NAMBLA banner next?
Mike Ripp