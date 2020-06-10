Open letter to the people of Waunakee
Since many states have reopened, people feel that they don’t have to be careful anymore. Not so! Until an antidote is found it can still spread.
I walk every day. I always have my mask with me to put on if I encounter other people. I will walk in the street if someone comes toward me on the sidewalk to keep a safe distance from them. I don’t have eyes in the back of my head though. I am asking, please keep your distance and wear a mask, too!
You can get the virus and not know it. You may not have any symptoms, but you can infect someone else. I have had cancer and an ankle replacement in the last two years. That means that if I am infected, I could get a serious infection. You may think I look healthy, but I don’t wear a shirt that tells people my concern. I am not the only person in this community that is vulnerable to this virus. I ask you please practice safe distancing, and bring a mask with you when you are in proximity to others. Don’t take the chance of you getting sick or infecting others. Thank you.
Laurene Bach
Examine your own prejudices
I grew up in the country near a small town. My parents put our house up for sale in the 1960s. There wasn’t much interest. Then a Black minister who was going to lead the congregation in the small town made an offer on it, and my parents accepted the offer, conditional upon a good inspection.
All of the sudden people were contacting my folks expressing interest in making an offer with no contingencies and at a much higher than advertised price. The message was clear. Blacks were not welcome. Mom and Dad said “A deal is a deal.” They knew the intent was to keep the community white.
Unfortunately for the reverend’s family, the septic needed fixing and they decided to back out. Their family appreciated my parents taking an unpopular stand, and became friends, and remained friends until the reverend’s death. After their offer fell through, other interest dried up too.
It’s hard to stand up for what you believe, but it needs to be done. I am grateful that serious conversations about racism are happening at the local, state, and national level. Conversations are a starting point, but real action needs to be taken by our government, schools and ourselves.
Please examine yourself, as I have been doing, and see if there are things you can change in your own behavior or learned prejudices. We are all God’s children.
Linda Ashmore
Dave will be missed
I recently read Roberta Baumann’s June 4, 2020, story about Dave Loeffelholz’s Styles by Dave.
Dave has been such an integral part of Waunakee’s small-business community for so many years.
I believe the “standing appointment” referenced in the story was our mother, Olga Kuehn. She was one of Dave’s “regulars” from 1974 until her passing in 2006. However, the story failed to share one insight into the kind of person Dave is. Our mother’s favorite flower was Calla Lilies; and Dave knew this. On her passing, Dave insisted on decorating her funeral and grave at St. John’s afterwards with Calla Lilies from his garden. We know Mom was thrilled.
People like Dave Loeffelholz make a community like Waunakee so special. He will be missed.
Keith J Kuehn
