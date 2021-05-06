Waunakee parents: Do you know what vaping looks like?
Like all parents of school aged children, we worry our Waunakee kids will make the right decisions, get good grades, and generally navigate the life of an adolescent as best they can. One concern that may not come to mind immediately is the use of electronic cigarettes. These devices are battery-operated nicotine delivery systems that look like USB Flash drives and other items found in a classroom. Students may call them vape pens, hookah pens, and other names not easily associated with e-cigarettes.
E-cigarette use rates have skyrocketed over 200% among middle school students and 150% among high school students in the last six years.
Many of these products are flavored and come in candy like packaging. 89% of Wisconsin high school students say they wouldn’t try unflavored tobacco products. It should not be surprising then, that these products come in flavors like bubble gum, mango, berry, and over 15,000 additional unique flavors online.
The nicotine found is these products can damage a still developing adolescent brain, including learning, memory, and attention. The e-cigarette aerosol that users inhale and exhale can expose both the user and those around the user to other harmful substances, including heavy metals, volatile organic compounds, and ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs.
We invite all Waunakee parents to learn more at www.tobaccoischanging.com. In addition, you can help by joining the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition by emailing waunakeecares@gmail.com in partnership with the Tobacco-Free Dane County Coalition.
Thank you,
Jodie Sorenson and the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition
