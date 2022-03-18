Editor’s Note: Next week, the March 25 edition, will be the final week for letters regarding the April 5 election. The one exception will be if a letter from a candidate is responding to an accusation published in an earlier letter.
Boetcher’s expertise will serve the district
Since the beginning of the pandemic, our Board of Education has been faced with a short-sighted recall attempt, a successful effort to disband the DEI Committee, emails to stop the upcoming high school play, and most recently a group wanting to ban books and signs put up in classrooms using CRT as rationale.
However, in spite of all the controversy, one BOE member has continued to lead even when criticized: David Boetcher. When a group of citizens (including a current BOE candidate) led a negative campaign to recall him, Dave opted to take the high road and focus on our students instead. He organized an effort true to the spirit of the “Warrior way” to shovel driveways for those in need to raise money for the WCSD Student Financial Assistance Fund, raising nearly $3,000 in the process.
Coming from a military and trades background, Dave’s keen eye towards strong fiscal management and creating technical education opportunities in the schools is an asset to our district. It’s crucial to have individuals from non-traditional backgrounds in leadership roles. Prior to the Intermediate School referendum in 2014, Dave’s construction background input saved the district thousands by avoiding the hire of an “owner’s rep” to oversee the project.
In addition, as chair of the facilities committee, Dave worked to increase implementation of energy saving measures district-wide, and was even a finalist for the district facilities director position at one point. Dave has also lived in the village since 1999 — longer than any of the other BOE candidates running this year. I’ll be voting for David on April 5 because he is emblematic of our school district mission statement: Committed to Children, Committed to Community, and Committed to Excellence; and his expertise will serve the district well as it prepares for a November referendum.
Lara Herman
Support for Dotzler
From my perspective as the Municipal Judge, I enthusiastically endorse Katie Dotzler for the Waunakee School Board. My endorsement is founded upon the simple notion that throughout societal shutdown and intermittent periods of virtual schooling, Katie was a ferocious advocate for the best interests of our kids. Katie was a persistent force to get our kids back where they belong…in school.
The majority of my juvenile court docket is comprised of truancy cases, a process of judicial intervention designed to prevent the toxic effects of children not attending school. Those toxic effects are remarkably similar to the effects of utilizing virtual school as a substitute for in-person school: diminished academic achievement, a sense of isolation, a lack of inter-personal engagement, a decrease in social development, and a higher incidence of substance abuse. From my position as the Judge, I have observed an increase in all of these effects since virtual schooling commenced.
I fully recognize the difficult decisions that fell upon our school board members in March of 2020. My endorsement of Katie is not in any way a criticism of any school board member or candidate. I firmly believe that they have all acted with good intentions. But none of them have matched Katie’s dedication to push for the kids to get back to in-person schooling. Our school board is comprised of seven members. Right now, one of them must be Katie. From my position as the Municipal Judge (and as a father of three children in this school district), Katie Dotzler has proven to be a champion for our kids’ best interests. She has my vote and my full support.
Nicholas Rifelj
Vote to reelect Frye, your neighbor on the village board
Nila has been a good neighbor to the Village of Waunakee for more than 40 years. She has volunteered for many school, church and community activities. Before she was elected to the Village Board, she served on many village committees as the “community representative.” She has a historical perspective and a commitment to representing all of us on the Village Board. Her goal is to keep “the only Waunakee in the world” as a friendly village which offers good housing, excellent schools, parks, recreational, athletic and social opportunities for all of us to have a good quality of life for ourselves and our families.
Nila listens to your concerns and questions and represents them on the Village Board. Her frequent questions at board meetings have encouraged all board members to comment or ask questions before casting their votes at Board meetings.
Nila’s actions and words show her commitment to her duties to represent you on the Village Board. Waunakee needs this neighbor on the Board. Reelect Nila Frye.
Mary Ellen Kearney
Frye will work hard for Waunakee residents
We have known Nila Frye for a number of years and know her to be very knowledgeable about the people and needs of the Waunakee community. We have been impressed by her desire to help others and find answers to their concerns. She is a hard worker and has devoted many hours researching community issues and keeping informed about how those issues are being addressed by the Village Board.
As a Village Board member, she has continued in her pursuit to make Waunakee a pleasant place to live for all of its residents. We know she will continue to devote her time and energy to benefit the community she cares so much about.
David and Betty Knutzen
Our kids do not dance anymore
Did you know that at the recent Winter Formal Dance, I am told no one actually danced? I leave you to ponder all possibilities of why. I am writing today as a call to action to put educating kids our first again, not outside agendas.
Write in Matt Uebersetzig for the Springfield/Dane School Board seat. It must be under Judith’s name with the circle filled in.
Waunakee Schools has a $50M plus annual budget of taxpayer dollars, this oversight should come from independent people outside of the educational system. The administration brings the expertise, the board the oversight. Matt offers the oversight our kids deserve. His lifelong experience has prepared him well to be a fair and honest conduit for our kids and the educational system that serves them.
I applaud Matt Uebersetzig for stepping up as a write in candidate. Matt is exactly what we need as a soon to be father of six. Nothing speaks I care more for the right reasons, than having kids in the district for a projected 27 years!
The ultimate goal of the school district should be to keep pace with an everchanging world of opportunity and mirroring the school offerings in a dynamic, innovative and top tier education for the students and families it serves. The turnover of seats on the board to parent volunteers like Matt and Katie Dotzler will positively bring common sense approaches that are student focused.
Edward Schnaubelt
Vote for Katie Dotzler
We are proud to recommend our daughter, Katie Dotzler, as a candidate to serve on the Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) Board of Education (BOE).
We moved several times while Katie was growing up, but we think Katie has found her roots in Waunakee. She is quite the ambassador for her community and school district. Her love for Waunakee is one of the reasons we moved here two years ago. Katie has developed roots and connections through her involvement with the community and schools.
Katie has always been very involved. In high school, she was very active in student government, athletics, choir, drama, service, Special Olympics and her church. She was her high school’s nomination for the Wendy’s Heisman award and also represented her high school at a national leadership conference in Washington, D.C. She graduated with honors and was named to her high school’s Hall of Fame. In college, she participated in a traveling choir, The Newman Singers. She also served as an ambassador for her college, giving tours to prospective students and their families. As part of the Friendly Visitors program, Katie volunteered visiting a homebound elderly woman with whom she became good friends. After graduating (with honors) from college, Katie worked for Cardinal Health, both in operations and in sales of surgical supplies, while raising her small children. After moving to Waunakee 12 years ago, she has devoted her time and energy to her family, her community, and the Waunakee schools. She approaches each job/activity with energy, integrity and commitment.
Check her campaign Facebook page (Katie Dotzler for Waunakee Community School Board) for information about her involvement, priorities, and goals for the WCSD. She has been attending and observing BOE and BOE committee meetings for several years and has built connections with school administrators, staff, families, community members, and (most importantly) students. Those past and current connections are vital to serving the school district.
Katie is a smart, caring, energetic woman, who is committed to the children of Waunakee. We are very proud of her and are excited for the children of Waunakee to have Katie serve on their Board of Education. Please join us in our support of Katie for the Waunakee School Board. You can see more details at https://www.katiedotzler.com/ and please vote on April 5th.
Sincerely,
Greg and Jo Anne Flock
Boetcher advocates for students
I am a retired MATC physics teacher and will be voting for Dave Boetcher in the school board race. I respect the science of public health experts; I refuse to forgo useful guidance on masking because of cherry-picked data spouted on social media. I’ve seen Dave listening to everyone, but making decisions based on reason and the best interests of school kids.
The Waunakee Teachers Association endorsed him following their candidate forum. There is a cliff notes version of the forum on WCWT. Teachers have been asked to go above and beyond during the pandemic. Many have young children and wanted to keep their kids and yours safe. Dave helped organize the medical ad hoc committee, which had volunteer doctors (whose families live in the school district) advise the board. He was one of the BOE members who voted for in-person classes much earlier than other local school districts with safety protocols in place.
He is a veteran and I have great respect for that service to our country, as my dad served in WWII. We are looking at a building referendum this fall as Waunakee has grown by 23% in the last 10 years. Dave has construction experience and helped guide the intermediate school referendum. His construction knowledge will help when preparing the new referendum questions.
Another area that Dave understands is tax incremental financing (TIF). Waunakee uses this development tool to encourage development (here, where developers need no encouragement) by legally diverting taxes to developers that would have gone to the school district, village, county and MATC during the life of the tax incremental district (TID). Typical TID’s last about 20 years. As Waunakee’s growth has exploded, that tax money is not flowing to the schools; as a result, your property taxes rise. Dave has spoken out against use of TIF as a private citizen.
One of Dave’s opponents, Katie Dotzler, helped run the recall campaign against Dave. I couldn’t figure out why they wanted to recall him other than they didn’t like his Facebook comments and that he supports diversity, equity, and inclusion. The recall divided Waunakee when we should have been coming together. I see that she has volunteered a lot, but just because you know someone socially, doesn’t mean they will be the best advocate for your public school children. Boetcher consistently advocates for all kids, and has earned my vote.
Gerry Ashmore
Support Uebersetzig, a write-in school board candidate
I am writing in support of Matt Uebersetzig for the Waunakee School Board Representing the Dane and Springfield Seat. In the 15 years of knowing Matt, he will bring the kind of honesty, integrity to what is needed as a representative of the people and the children in the Waunakee School District. Those qualities in people are missing these days with people that currently represent us at all levels of government. I can guarantee Matt will bring that back and make good quality sound decisions on what is best for the taxpayer and the kids, so the school can offer the best quality education for the future of our kids.
I would urge everyone to Write in Matt Uebersetzig for Waunakee School Board!
Thank You,
Derek Statz
If Trump were president
Two years ago, the United States was energy independent under President Donald Trump. How things have changed under the lack of leadership from President Joe Biden.
The hypocrisy of Biden is hurting not only our country but Ukraine as well. Biden has imposed sanctions on Russia and is critical of the murderous Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yet Biden was slow to stop buying millions of barrels of oil from Russia.
The United States began purchasing more oil from Russia after Biden bowed to the extreme liberal left and halted construction of an oil line from Canada.
What the media has mostly ignored is that the spiraling gas prices is a major driver of inflationary costs of just about everything, When it now costs about $1,000 to fill a diesel semitruck, the higher fuel cost is passed on to the truck’s customer who passes the increase on to consumers.
In short, if Trump was still our president, it’s likely our nation would continue to be a strong world leader and, in all likelihood, the price of everything would be lower. More important, what is happening in Ukraine may have never occurred under Trump’s leadership and the respect he demanded from other nations, especially Russia.
Sincerely,
Dick Greffin
Editor’s Note: Energy independence is a complicated term. This fact check helps to explain. www.factcheck.org/2022/03/examining-u-s-energy-independence-claims/