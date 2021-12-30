Waunakee doesn’t need a pool
An indoor/outdoor Aquatics Center/Public pool! There are several homes in Waunakee that already have their own swimming pool. And there is already a few communities within Waunakee that have their own pool or splash area. We don’t need anymore! This new one the village board is trying to push through will cost us more than $15 million, not including the land it will sit on. And over a million dollars annually for operational cost! At the rate the village board is adding on all these cost, everyone that owns a home in Waunakee will have to get a second or third mortgage just to keep up with the village boards spending habits. And those of us that are retired will have to go back to work full time or move out of Waunakee. And we like having our Village Hall right were it is currently. Please don’t move it to the old library. We the residents and homeowners should be able to vote on all items like this. Let us decide if we want these things to happen. If the village board needs more space for the board meetings they can move all board meeting to the Waunakee Senior Center, where there is lots of space for all meetings, and save us the taxpayers over $1.5 million that won’t be spent on remodeling the old library. And leave the old library to be used as an after school study hall for the students seeing how it’s next door to the school.
Timothy Clark
Have compassion, empathy for fellow human beings
I attended the meeting regarding Dane County Health Face Covering Emergency Order #5 at the Berry Town Hall on Monday, Dec. 13. It was sponsored by County Supervisors Tim Rockwell and Jeff Weigand, neither of whom represent the Town of Berry.
First, a couple of observations that are not the main point of my letter, but are relevant. There were only 13 people with masks on which left 87 people in violation of the order including the two hosts, our elected representatives. The opening remarks by the hosts were incendiary and devoid of any scientific or medical facts. Why did they choose to have this meeting while we are again reaching record numbers of new cases per day? The argument that Supervisor Weigand made that such a rule should not be made by an unelected official is moot. The health department, by law, has the authority to issue the order.
My mother passed away last November. Not of COVID, but of a failing heart and old age. She suffered a fall and was taken to UW Hospital where those wonderful people tried to get the fluid out from around her heart. They were unsuccessful and Mom chose to be taken off her medications and was ready to meet her maker. She was moved to the Palliative Care Unit where my brother and I were allowed to be with her 24/7. After 2 days we were told that Mom would have to be moved elsewhere because UWHC needed her room due to the spike in admissions of Covid patients. We made arrangements to have her moved to Agrace Hospice.
Mom could have passed away in a hospital room with her two sons at her side. Instead she died alone in the back of an ambulance on her way to Agrace. Simply because too many people won’t wear a mask.
My main point is that it eats at me that people don’t have more compassion and empathy for their fellow human beings. Follow the science. Follow the medical research. Wear a mask and get the vaccination.
David Boyer
Mazomanie