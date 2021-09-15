Cookbook is a wonderful keepsake
Congratulations and thanks to all of you who worked on the wonderful Waunakee’s Tried and True Cookbook, celebrating Waunakee’s Sesquicentennial. You did a great job of building on the hard work done by previous Waunakee community cookbook committees and adding new recipes by current residents. The introduction by the cookbook coordinator, the Happy 150th birthday article, the local spotlight features and the archival anecdotes were valuable additions to the recipes. They provided interesting information about history, progress and people who have contributed to the sense of community that makes Waunakee such a great place to live. The organization, artwork, photos, cover, logo and printing give it a very professional quality. It will make a wonderful keepsake of our celebration of 150 years as a community.
The book introduces us to and reminds us of all the talented people who worked on this. They reflect the talents, hard work, cooperation and collaboration that will continue to build the “community of Waunakee”. It also “showcases” the value of the education, training and opportunities offered in the Waunakee school system.
I am so happy to add it to my collection of Waunakee’s previous community cookbooks. The memories it evokes of people are as enjoyable as the good food prepared from the recipes. Easy access to recipes for some of my favorite childhood foods is appreciated.
This book tops the list of Christmas gifts for my family and friends. It is nice to know that it is a “ gift that keeps on giving” as proceeds from the sales will go toward Pay it Forward and the Waunakee Community Foundation. Thanks to Wauktoberfest and Waunakee 150th celebration Committee for making this possible.
Mary Ellen Kearney
Three questions for new sheriff
The new Dane County Sheriff, Kalvin Barrett, will be coming to Waunakee this Sunday afternoon to introduce himself to the community and to answer questions. Sheriff Barrett was appointed as sheriff in May of this year, after the retirement of Sheriff Dave Mahoney.
As the Dane County Board member who represents the village of Waunakee and part of Westport, I have three questions that I hope the new sheriff will address in his remarks.
First, what is the Sheriff’s Office doing about the increased number of stolen cars, home burglaries, and thefts from vehicles in Waunakee and Westport? In many cases the perpetrators are juveniles driving to Waunakee in stolen cars. It appears that they are targeting the Waunakee area, apparently on the belief that residents here are more likely to leave their houses and cars unlocked and their garage doors open.
Second, what does Sheriff Barrett believe should be done with the county jail? Engineers who have examined the 1950s-era jail on the top floors of the City-County Building in Madison agree that it is not only outdated but also dangerous.
Third, what is the Sheriff’s Office doing to address the racial disparities in the Dane County criminal justice system? Our nation’s Pledge of Allegiance promises “justice for all,” but too often it appears that justice is not equal in this county.
The event is scheduled for 4 pm to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 19 at Peaceful Valley Park on Peaceful Valley Drive in Waunakee. For more event details see the listing in the community calendar section of the Waunakee Tribune, or visit grassrootswaunakee.org.
Tim Kiefer
Dane County Board, District 25