Schools, community benefit from open discussion
The Tribune recently published a letter stating I had been “policing” students in reaction to a post I made regarding public masking recommendations early in the COVID outbreak. This was not true.
As School Board President, I established and chaired the Medical Ad Hoc Committee whose main purpose was to establish safety guidelines for re-opening our schools. An important recommendation was the need to slow community spread in order to open schools as soon as possible. The District was asked to help promote community-wide masking and social distancing practices as part of that recommendation. I knew my comments may risk accusations of shaming or attacking people but decided that supporting the advice of medical professionals in our community was one way I could help students get back in the classroom. WCSD needed community members to wear masks so we could open schools. As an elected member of the board, I wanted to support that effort.
WCSD, myself included, voted to re-open schools sooner than any other district in Dane County. We supported the students, school staff and community by following the advice of the Medical Ad Hoc Committee. I thank the many people who served on that committee despite several personal attacks. Their valuable service to the school district made many co-curricular and school openings possible.
The writer also asserted that I hurt education in Waunakee by working on Native American imagery in our schools. This has been a recurring issue in Waunakee, predating the pandemic by decades. It was part of the larger topics around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) that the district has been working to address. Efforts related to DEI do not take away from educational work done by the district, teachers, or the board of education. No classes or events have ever been cancelled or delayed due to DEI. WCSD can do more than one thing at a time. The DEI work is aiding education by helping students feel more comfortable in our schools so they can fully participate and benefit from the high-quality education WCSD is known for.
Open discussion of real issues facing our school district should not trigger attacks on the person or character of board members doing their best to serve our community. No matter who you vote for in the upcoming election – issues will remain – but our schools and community will benefit most from open engagement and discussion around those issues.
David Boetcher
TIF should not fund private enterprise
The recent request for TIF funding for the Mill House Quilts building sets a dangerous precedent. The city is now contemplating funding development change orders and bailing out developers that have not sufficiently completed their due diligence before moving forward on a project. Where will it end? While I empathize with the owners and the situation they are in, this is not the public’s responsibility. They should be going back to the team they hired to perform due diligence on the project for assistance in the added cost. Likewise, if their pro forma is strong enough they should be able to privately fund this change. Did they not include contingency in their budget? There is risk/reward in any development; the general public is not here to relieve the private developer of the risk side of the equation.
The acrobatics to explain this as a public benefit would be laughable, if it wasn’t so serious. I realize this is a small ask in the overall scheme of things, but it is opening a can of worms. If this goes through owners/developers could start making these arguments for almost any aspect of their project. Speaking for myself, I can’t afford to continue to fund private with no end in sight. The city keeps kicking the tax benefit of development down the road, we need tax relief today.
Michael Kump
There have been some pretty strong statements flying about me, and if you ask me about any of them, I will give you $10 just for asking me. And, if you think that you upset me, I will give you $20.
Pretty hard to beat that.
Alfred Barman