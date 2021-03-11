Heroes at the high school
Next week is Parent Teacher Conference week at the High School and we would like to take the opportunity to thank our Waunakee High School staff, administrators and maintenance crew for all that they have done this year for our children. Your dedication to your profession, your ability to adapt and be flexible, your extra hours of educating yourselves with new technology and revamping your lesson plans, and most importantly, your perseverance throughout this unprecedented time has been greatly appreciated! We appreciate you keeping our children safe now that some students are back at school, and your creativity in working with your virtual students. We are grateful for the outstanding work that you do every day.
As Fred Rogers said, “Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero to me.” You are our heroes!
Sincerely,
The High School PTO committee: Melissa & Steve DeSpirito, Tiffani & Chris Drake, Jenni and Jim Valk
and... The Fetters Family, Sarah and Mike Lee, Becky and Trevor Ferge, The Olkowski Family,Ella Grace Meyer and Family, The Lenerz Family, The Beier Family, The Dotzlers, The Schmitz Family, Jody, Jen and Carson Wormet, The Kevin and Tricia Check Family, The Reddington Family, Char Arner & Lita Napadensky, The Zitzelsberger Family, TC and Nicole Carroll, Scott and Michelle Mueller, The Grogan Family, The Hippo Family
Vote for Sam
In the years that Sam Kaufman has lived here in Waunakee, he participated in and followed many doings — village and school board meetings, etc. He has the knowledge to be a fine man for the village board. He will serve you well.
Former village president
Ann Helt
The case for open meetings
As I follow the Village government actions closely, I have observed that there seem to be an excessive number of closed sessions.
Open meetings are good for government, as it leads people to trust what government is doing. It holds elected officials accountable while keeping citizens informed. When lots of the business of government goes on behind closed doors, the village board loses the people’s trust. Yet meeting after meeting, the village goes into closed session. If the current board members continue to conduct much of the village’s business in closed session, it’s time to look for new people who will actually follow through on their pledges to make village government more transparent.
Additionally, Village business should be posted on the Village website for authenticity as opposed to a social media forum like Facebook which is not available to or used by all members of our society.
We have observed what lack of transparency has done at the National level. Democracy depends on fact-based information and informed citizens. It starts locally.
Vicky Daubert
Excited to vote April 6
In the 40 years I’ve lived in Waunakee, I’ve never been so excited to support a village board candidate: Sam Kaufmann. Kaufmann has lived in Waunakee for nearly his entire life and is a natural-born leader. He’s served on the Waunakee Housing Task Force and is currently on the Dane County Parks Commission and the School District Equity and Inclusion Committee.
I admire what Sam has done for our community as a volunteer and that he is willing to serve on our behalf as our elected representative. Sam has shown his commitment to public service and his personal investment and initiative in the future of our community through his many volunteer activities. Sam cares about preservation; when he noticed decay of gravestones beyond recognition, he took time to photograph all the local cemeteries and put the pictures on findagrave.com. Now he’s completed more than 60 cemeteries and counting. Who does that!
Sam cares about natural resources; he started the Clear the Creek project to remove logjams from Six Mile Creek, creating navigation in partnership with Capitol Water Trails, after seeing a spring flood in Village Park. Sam cares about people; he spends hours weekly checking on and talking to many elderly residents, shoveling their snow, mowing their lawns, doing their shopping, driving the disabled around, and also mentoring our youth. When he learns of someone needing help or someone to talk to, Sam is always willing to step in. I know because I think I may have been added to his list after recently suffering a tragic loss. Sam brought me a peach pie. We sat at the table on my front porch. Sam just wanted to check on me and see how I was doing. What a remarkable person he is. He’s the real deal. He’s brilliant, caring, and actually does something about a problem. He has the synergy to bring people together, and people stand behind him because he has the moral authority, confidence, and humility as a community leader to accomplish many things. When he sees something that needs to be done, he is tenacious and puts his analytical mind to work on forming a plan of action, and then he follows through!
I’ll be proud to cast my ballot for Sam as a village trustee on April 6, and I encourage my fellow community members to not miss this opportunity to do the same.
Lynn Hagen
Vote for Heimbecker, Kaufmann and McPherson
I met Mary Heimbecker, Robert McPherson, and Sam Kaufmann as we are among the few non-developer attendees at village board and plan commission meetings. We learned a lot as we followed the development process. Public hearing notices and agenda items were vague. Attempts to clarify them were met with opposition. Objections to the frequent use of closed sessions were rebuffed.
So these candidates set out to change the focus to be on regular citizens by running for trustee and village president. They continue to attend meetings, ask questions, research issues, give public comment, and meet with citizens.
Besides regularly attending meetings, they are aware of issues and involved in solutions. All are actively following the quarry expansion; McPherson has researched the history of blasting in that area, and offered solutions for future development. Sam Kaufmann organized Friends of Six Mile Creek to clear the creek of debris. Mary Heimbecker is so committed to local government that she arranged for a nursing assistant to care for her mom, so she could attend village meetings. Mary was running her computer business while being her mom’s primary caregiver. Her mom died Christmas Day.
All question budget items and the use of Tax Incremental Funding. They also are strong believers in ethics. There will be no appearance of conflicts of interest as they are not tied to the development process through their jobs. If any appearance of a conflict of interest arose, I trust they would recuse themselves from voting and discussion.
They do their homework. Agenda packets are the village board’s homework as they include details on what will be discussed. They read the packets prior to meetings, and will be ready to discuss the issues as soon as the meeting starts. I don’t have to agree with everything they advocate for, but the transparency issue is huge and whether you identify as progressive or conservative, government is best served by those who will practice open government that encourages citizen involvement.
I am voting for candidates who advocate for open meetings, transparency in the development process and take the time to respond to citizen concerns. That is why I support Mary Heimbecker for village president, and Sam Kaufmann and Robert McPherson for trustees. Please vote absentee or on April 6.
Linda Ashmore
Angie Ramos for village trustee
I watched a video interview with Angie Ramos conducted by Silvia Guerin as a part of the Waunakee is Home series. I learned about Angie’s background and experience helping our community. I was encouraged to get to know her more and found myself chatting on Facebook. She’s easy to talk to and open to discussion.
Angie is the Spanish interpreter in the Waunakee schools and is the go-to person for finding ways to better serve Spanish-speaking families in our area. She’s respected and trusted. She started Waunakee en Español, a Facebook group that posts in Spanish and has local information like school closings and meetings. Angie saw a need and provided a solution in a practical and accessible way. I feel she’s relatable as a mom and shares a similar vision for our children’s future and this community.
While Angie is originally from Columbia, she’s lived in Waunakee longer than I have. I recently moved from Minnesota to be closer to family and the excellent schools. We wanted our children to have access to foreign language education at an early age. Waunakee provides a Spanish program starting in kindergarten! I called Angie by phone too. She has a kind and nurturing attitude that is patient and understanding. I feel she encompasses a broader perspective when it comes to diversity and inclusion, which is on so many of our minds. She can identify nuances one could miss. When I asked if she could help translate something I’d written, she quickly agreed and offered feedback. I thought the wording should say residents could reach back out to have what they wanted to say translated into English. She shared that it’s more empowering to use one’s own language and that it would be fine for them to write in Spanish and for whoever was receiving it to have it translated in this case. It was an aha moment for me. She didn’t make me feel bad about it. I learned something. I felt like we made progress in a very short period of time with one small change.
To me, this shows incredible insight, value and qualification for the position she’s running for. She has a campaign page on Facebook: Angie-Ramos-for-Waunakee-Village-Trustee. Angie Ramos is an excellent candidate for Village Board of Trustees that has three seats open. On April 6, vote for Angie Ramos for your next choice.
Andrea Brandt
Time for fresh voices on the village board
The time has come for new approaches and leadership of the Waunakee Village Board. Sam Kaufmann, Angie Ramos and Robert McPherson reflect the qualities of experience, vision and character needed to guide Waunakee’s future while preserving the qualities that make our community so special.
Sam Kaufmann represents a new generation of leadership. Sam’s diverse experience in civic engagement in our schools, community and local government is exemplary. He has the knowledge and experience to be a strong voice on the Board. Sam’s work on the Waunakee School District equity committee, the Village housing task force, preserving our natural areas, and his local community service exposes him to the diverse issues facing our community. He values citizen input, government transparency and will be a strong advocate for the future of our community.
Angie Ramos offers a voice for our increasingly diverse community. A resident of Wisconsin since 2008, and of Waunakee since 2013, she is an effective advocate for families in our schools and community. Angie positively impacts Waunakee families as the school district translator and interpreter and as a board member and volunteer with several Waunakee community organizations including the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and the Food Pantry. Angie is a voice of representation for all the families living in our community.
Robert McPherson will advocate for transparency for citizen concerns, diversity and equity awareness, balanced growth, and accountability for taxing and spending. He believes Waunakee must balance the positive growth in our community with acknowledging the need for diversifying affordable housing options. Robert asks the hard questions and offers new perspectives that will challenge the Village Board to look at issues through a multi-faceted lens in their decision-making process.
These candidates bring fresh voices and leadership to our Village government and we support them to address the dynamics of our growing community.
Monique and Scott Mobley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.