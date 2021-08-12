Help Dane County draw its voting maps
2021 Redistricting for Dane County is upon us and deadlines are coming up quickly. There are many opportunities for the public to directly participate in the process by drawing maps and attending public hearings which will be announced at a later date. I am a member of the Dane County Redistricting Commission. I am asking for your assistance in obtaining information to create fair election maps for the County which include your interests.
Following the 2020 census, every municipality, county, and state must redraw their respective wards or precincts, aldermanic districts, county supervisory districts, state assembly, senate, and federal congressional districts.
One of the criteria for map submission (among others) is to consider communities of interest when creating maps. Upon review, the term “communities of interest” is not defined in state statute or county ordinance. Following discussion at Commission meetings, the Commission will be using Representable to ask the public to establish their community of interest.
Communities of interest are groups of individuals who share common social and economic interests, and who are likely to have similar political concerns.
The public can create maps based on their communities of interest by using Representable. Representable is an online tool that allows people to draw communities of interest and share information about the interests and needs in those communities. https://www.representable.org/drive/tell-us-about-your/
I would like to encourage you to go to the Representable tool for Dane County and establish your community of interest. This will help the Redistricting Commission and County Board come up with maps that include these important communities of interest and reflect your interests. You can do so as an individual or a group, or both.
More information on the redistricting process and the commission, a timeline, and other resources is available here (Hmong, Spanish). The commission also has a website with additional information https://www.danecountyplanning.com/Projects/Redistricting
Please share this information and request to submit a community of interest with others you know. The more participation – the more information the Commission has when beginning their work.
Thank you,
Thomas G. Wilson
Attorney/Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
Town of Westport (Dane County, WI)
Tom Wilson serves on the Dane County nonpartisan citizen Redistricting Commission.
County Board meetings to be held in hybrid format
As we face yet another surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, the next steps in how the Dane County Board conducts meetings need to be carefully considered and planned. Over the last several months, we’ve held a number of discussions, done research, and asked the community about how public meetings should proceed in the future.
Since March 2020, the County Board and most county committees and commissions have met virtually. What we heard is that virtual meetings worked well for many people, but not for others. Out of 231 survey respondents, 169 indicated they preferred hybrid meetings, 16 responded they preferred in-person, and 46 responded that they preferred virtual meetings.
Moving forward, the County Board will hold meetings using a hybrid format. It will be a few months before our space and procedures are ready, but careful planning and preparation will help us be successful, and to pivot as circumstances change such as we are seeing now.
I’m proud of the work the County Board has done, and I’m equally as happy that we’re able to work toward a meeting format that is accessible and inclusive to meet the needs of the communities we serve.
Analiese Eicher, Dane County Board Chair