The words “Gun Control” elicit some very negative reactions. Instead of gun control, we need Gun Safety laws passed. The recent gun violence that has happened in schools, churches and medical facilities all around the country can happen here – in Wisconsin and even Waunakee. Look at the recent shootings at a funeral in Racine and a retired judge in New Lisbon. Things will not get better by arming more people. Basic gun safety – not gun control – is what is needed.
This idea is not new. Our legislators need to pass laws outlawing AR-15 style and ghost guns, raise the age to purchase a gun to 21, require universal background checks for all gun sales, whether by a commercial business or private individual, and pass Red Flag Laws allowing guns to be temporarily removed from a person’s possession when families and friends report issues.
We all have to pass a test and renew our driver’s licenses to drive a car, how is owning a gun less important? When a person purchases a gun, they should also be required to purchase a gun lock.
Our Republican-led Wisconsin legislature, lead by Representative Robin Voss, has not even allowed these kinds of gun safety bills to come up for a vote. He gaveled a special session of the Assembly in and out with no discussion allowed. This is not representing the citizens of the State of Wisconsin. This is promoting a personal agenda.
Contact Senator Ron Johnson at (202) 224-5323 and tell him to quit looking for excuses and promote much needed gun safety laws. Contact Representative Robin Voss at (608) 266-9171 to request he allow discussion on gun safety laws at our state level. It is time for the voters of Wisconsin to speak up and demand action from our elected officials or else vote them out. Our lives may depend on it.