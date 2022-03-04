Endorsing Frye for Waunakee trustee
I am endorsing Nila Frye for a second term as Trustee on the Waunakee Village Board.
Her commentary as published via minutes of Village Board meetings and feature articles printed in the Waunakee Tribune over the last 2 years have convinced me that she is worthy of a second term.
I can personally attest that Nila researches and studies issues before speaking, she makes a point of gleaning input from Village citizens, and her statements/questions reflect her devotion to the ever-growing community.
Because Nila has lived in Waunakee for over 40 years, she has been in tune with the impact that growth has made on issues brought before the Board. As operator of her own small business, she is well adversed about the fiscal components that impact growth and the services needed to accommodate that expansion.
Before running for her first term, Nila was on numerous committees within the Board, was an active citizen within the community, and she participated in endeavors to familiarize herself about the responsibilities required as a trustee.
Your vote for Nila Frye on April 5th, will ensure that your Village will continue to be represented by a well-qualified member.
Vicky Daubert
Dotzler: A caring, effective leader
As soon as I heard that Katie Dotzler was running for school board, I was excited, but, pleasantly, not surprised. Katie Dotzler has always been involved with the community and has always gone the extra step to make a positive impact for the community.
Words that instantly come to mind when I think of Katie Dotzler are charismatic, inclusive, leader, and driven.
I have known Mrs. Dotzler for over 10 years now, and she has made a huge impact on my life. She was at one point my basketball coach for youth. She made everyone feel like they had a voice and that their voice mattered and was listened to. She cared about and for everyone, and I know she would do the same for Waunakee’s school board and the community.
Not only does she show charisma, but she also shows drive and passion for all she does. Any task that Mrs. Dotzler is faced with, she thinks through it all, values every outcome and situation, and makes the right choice for those affected by it.
Katie Dotzler is one of the most caring, personal, driven, and inclusive leaders that I have known, and I believe that Waunakee’s School District would be extremely lucky to have her on their school board.
Please join us in our support of Katie Dotzler for the Waunakee School board. You can see more details at https://www.katiedotzler.com, and please vote on April 5th.
Peighton Steffen
Frye will speak up for you on the board
I’ve lived in Waunakee for nearly 60 years and have witnessed plenty of changes and different leaders since then. However, one person active in the community and local government for over 40 of those years has been Nila Frye.
From her initial efforts on the village sidewalk committee in 1978 up to her present role as trustee, Nila has been there when it comes to important village matters, attending meetings, writing letters, and serving on committees. I appreciate her willingness to ask questions to get clarification when needed. Nila and I have spent time standing around my truck talking many times. She’s committed to the village and committed to the people. Her historical knowledge base of what’s worked and what hasn’t serves the village well in helping guide decisions towards the best outcome for everyone.
Nila isn’t a politician — she’s a regular citizen and brings that angle and perspective to her decision making. If you want someone who will speak up for you on the village board, be sure to vote for Nila Frye on April 5th.
Dick Riedner
Boetcher deserves another term
Since graduating from high school, David Boetcher has continually been a leader. He joined the United States Army and served for 28 years (including service abroad in the Persian Gulf War), retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer. Gov. Jim Doyle appointed Dave to serve on the Wisconsin Department of Veterans’ Affairs Board as well.
Following retirement, Dave has worked as an electrician and been elected to the Board of Education since 2013. He volunteers regularly in the community shoveling driveways and helping with the Clear the Creek initiative.
I first met David during the pandemic when DEI issues were a hot topic. I’d send emails with my comments to all the BOE members, and David was often the only one to respond. In watching meetings later, I could tell he read citizen emails carefully and used them to guide his decision-making.
Dave’s willingness to have open lines of communication with the community is critical for any elected official. His focus from day-one on the BOE has been a student-centered one, whether it’s working to improve facilities, updating outdated district policies, or keeping our custodial staff employed by the district and not contracted out to a private company.
David has my vote on April 5th because he’s consistently worked to improve our district the last nine years, and he deserves another term to continue advocating for our students and families.
Stephanie Byrnes