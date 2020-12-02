Students need in-person instruction
I have lost faith that our school board is looking out for the best interests of the students. They seemed to rest on the fact that we were the first school system in Dane County to bring back 3rd and 4th grade for a hybrid learning system. A mere mention of the rest of the state holding five-day a week, in-person learning is met with skepticism at best and more like condescending rebuttals with a list of excuses.
We have kids that are trying to teach themselves AP courses due to the virtual instructional period lasting 90 minutes a week. These kids are competing for that college credit with kids in the rest of the state that are receiving three times the amount and its in-person.
We have kids that may have been on the fence about seeking higher learning. This virtual learning has pushed many of them off that fence.
Classes are being rushed. Teachers have repeatedly told students that they can’t slow down and explain the subject as they have to get through the instruction. Those that are falling behind have to find “contact” time or be left behind.
There are multiple other educational, social, and mental aspects with our schools being closed. Compound those with the fact that 70 percent of schools played their fall sports schedules and will be playing their winter sports schedules, and it’s easy to see that our kids are being left behind. This while UW-Madison has done a study stating that sports do not increase COVID-19 cases.
It is time to stop making excuses and start providing a real education for these kids. It isn’t easy. There have been school closures for two-week periods as the schools need to reset due to COVID but they are making it work. I would think that Waunakee could make it work as well.
Matt Savola
Against Village on Main TIF
The Village keeps getting requests to use Tax Incremental Financing for projects that are primarily beneficial to landholders, gaming a system.
I make a distinction on requests for TIF for manufacturing, like Octopi Brewing (I supported), and the Village on Main development (oppose).
Manufacturing creates jobs, which spurs a long-term economic multiplier effect benefiting the community. Further, supply chain demand benefits local and regional firms spurring more economic growth. Our industrial park needs to grow to balance out residential growth, which places demand on services/schools. Strategically, we are out of whack and that will cause a financial day of reckoning if we do not fix the balance. Providing wise use of TIF to support start-ups like Renew and transplants like Octopi makes sense. (Transnational Corporations, like SPL and Nord, make their decisions based on market access, have access to global capital markets, therefore do not fit this circumstance.) I will add that our uncompetitive commercial electric rates are a deterrent to development in the industrial park that need to be fixed.
Retail/Rental property is a poor use of TIF for a variety of reasons:
- Rental demand in Waunakee is growing, unsubsidized, as evidenced by new apartment development outside of TIF. The “but for” test fails flat.
- Rentals place pressure on the very services that TIF defunds.
- The landholder gets almost all of the benefit of the funding as rental property has nearly negative economic multiplier effects after construction. Most Retail has very little local multiplier effect benefit.
- The lower level retail commercial space competes with unsubsidized older retail space creating moral hazard. Don’t we have enough vacant TIF-subsidized space without considering more?
- Some landholders on much of Waunakee Main Street extracted the last ounce of gold from those properties with little investment, knowing that redevelopment could likely be subsidized. This games the system and rewarding it creates moral hazard.
Finally, the frequency of use of TIF is inviting out of town investors who have zero interest in the community, its wellbeing, its standards, or eventual outcomes. TIF is just a line in their spreadsheet calculations, the returns of which will never benefit Waunakee.
Eric Sullivan
Clarification from Families for Waunakee School Excellence
The reason for recall for Mr. Boetcher goes far beyond issues surrounding in-person school.
Families for Waunakee School Excellence believes that the district should follow the proposed hybrid plan that has been approved and scheduled for Jan. 26 for opening for all grades. Mr. Guttenberg, our Principals, teachers and staff have invested greatly over the last 8+ months to provide a safe and sound reopening plan. The recall is not advocating that the district approach the reopening of schools or the offering of sports in a reckless manner.
We understand that Dane County restrictions limit flexibility for our school district and while many variables will need to be considered for full-time in person learning, we believe the BOE needs to create a clear path for this as well. Our district has invested a lot of time, resources and finances towards reopening efforts. We believe that our BOE needs to take advantage of these plans and investments. We need to move from risk aversion to advocacy. We cannot afford to miss any more opportunities.
Many in the community have tried to collaborate to provide support and suggestions to create a more accurate, consistent and unified communication platform. Many have tried to advocate for our staff and administrators and have asked that our Board rely on this expertise. Unfortunately, these efforts have been ineffective. Mr. Boetcher’s ongoing commentary in board meetings and on social media have shown disrespect for his elected position, our children, our community and our School District teachers, staff, Principals and Superintendent.
We didn’t want to recall Mr. Boetcher. In fact, it is absolutely against our very nature. But as we mentioned before, Mr. Boetcher’s failure to fulfill his responsibilities as a Board Member, his divisive tactics, his woefully inappropriate use of a closed Facebook group, and a huge missed opportunity for getting kids back by, at the very least, second quarter as he originally voted for, means we can no longer depend or trust he will complete his term in a way that will not harm this school district further.
We had to take action. We hope you will join this recall effort.
Kris & Jeff Beutel
Susan & Jason Brown
Katie & Jeff Dotzler
Molly & Andrew Miller
Kim & Tom Raemisch
Tara & Jeff Swalve
