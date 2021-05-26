German language often spoken here in early days
Thanks for your continuing “Early Files” column and the “A Look Back …” feature. That page is the first one I read when the Tribune arrives in the mail.
In your May 20, 2021, issue, you published the death card of Theresia O’Leary and asked why a young Irish woman had her death card written in German. One clue is the words “geb. Fausbach” under her name. “Geb.” is the abbreviation for “Geboren,” which means born, and Fausbach, her maiden name, is German.
My dad, former Waunakee postmaster and rural carrier Herman J. Adler, had several relatives’ German death cards among his papers.
His great-grandmother, Agnes Juliana Virnig, had a German card after she died on Jan. 10, 1916. During that time of World War I, the German language became hated by many, and, just three years later, the card for Josephine (Diederich) Adler, the first wife of Dad’s adoptive father, Mathias F. Adler, was in English after she died of the Spanish flu epidemic on Jan. 22, 1919, a day after her 34th birthday. Dad’s mother, Agnes Juliana Virnig of Cross Plains, was named for her grandmother, and, after she married Mathias, she went from being a single mom to caring for five young boys, my dad and Greg, Leo, Sylvester, and Victor, the four sons of Mathias and Josephine.
But I find it interesting that Dad also had several German grammar books that his older brothers, and probably he as well, were still using in classes at St. John’s Grade School in the 1920s. This seems unusual because, although speaking German was common in German families until World War I, during the war many people considered all things German, including the language, “unpatriotic.”
Unfortunately, I didn’t think of this contradiction when I still could have asked Dad if he was aware of this controversy as a grade-school student. Perhaps some family historians might be able to clarify whether or not this issue was controversial in Waunakee at the time.
Den Adler
Janesville