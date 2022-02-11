Vote for Nila Frye for village board this April 5. Nila has served on numerous committees and has been involved in our community. She researches items coming before the board, reviewing the meeting packets ahead of the meetings, and asks good questions at meetings.
I have a dear friend who has lots of health issues, and she wants to relocate to lower incoming housing. I contacted Nila to find information from the building of the apartment building on West Main Street. Nila got me the information, so I could pass it along to my friend. Nila follows up on citizen concerns and questions. She is a good citizen and friend to the community.
Please join me in voting for Nila on April 5. You won’t find anyone who works harder to represent you!
Barb Dresen
Frye is committed to the community
I am very proud to support Nila Frye as she continues to serve on our Waunakee Village Board. I have known Nila for more than 30 years and am always impressed by her commitment to our community. From her work on the EMS team to her volunteering on many village committees, she has consistently proven her dedication to Waunakee.
I have enjoyed watching what she has done since being on our Board for the last few years. Nila has supported road reconstruction/maintenance and has helped ensure that affordable housing is included in Waunakee’s plans. She is aware of the needs of those of us who do not have money to burn and she is fiscally responsible. She has been part of the decisions to make sure a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee came into being. She has also been supportive of the Board’s decisions to expand times and topics when members of the community seek to comment during the Board meetings. Truly, she supports all of us.
It doesn’t surprise me that she was a Badger State Girl some years ago, because I often think of Nila as a badger, digging deeply to get to what she needs. Nila does her research, she looks at all sides of our issues, and she asks the difficult questions. She is also kind and a very positive person. She sets a wonderful example as a life-long learner. Her knowledge, resilience, and hard work benefit the entire Waunakee community. We will all win when Nila serves another term on our Village Board.