Former school board member: Incumbents deserve reelection
Speaking as a former Board of Education member for the Waunakee Community School District, I’m happy to share my personal knowledge of the candidates for school board this coming election. Three of the candidates deserve your respect, your thanks, and your vote:
Dave Boetcher is an effective, compassionate leader who confronts challenges in the district, yet is an effective cheerleader for district staff and their accomplishments. When the pandemic hit, Dave spent many hours (all unpaid) speaking with staff members, community members, students, and even the people who wanted to try and recall him. Even those who sought to slap him down were met with kindness and compassion. Dave took the recall campaign as an opportunity to raise thousands of dollars in campaign contributions, which he in turn donated to a district fund for students in need of financial assistance. While he may be far more moderate than me, he deserves your vote for re-election.
Jack Heinemann is a self-described “fiscal conservative and social liberal”. Jack is a bit of a budget hawk and provides an excellent counter-balance to votes on the left. While there are few specific issues about politics that Jack and I agree on, we both agree that the community’s public schools are important and need mature, honest leadership. Keeping him (and Dave) on the Board is important to the community’s well-being. When advocates for recalling Dave came to Jack seeking his support, to his credit, Jack refused to support a needless, dishonest and divisive attack on his colleague. Jack will always have my respect for being an honest (if occasionally incorrect) voice on the right.
Judy Engebretson is a lovely and compassionate former public school educator serving Dane and Springfield. She is running unopposed and deserves re-election whether she is challenged or not.
It should not be lost on readers that outside advocacy groups seek to place candidates on public school boards and disrupt them. The three board members I suggest you vote for all predate this. In short, while I may not agree with everything these three folks have said or done, I know you can trust them. They are worthy of your votes this April.
Michael Brandt
Festivals don’t need beer tents
Why is it that all local events and festivals in Waunakee always have to have a beer tent? It should be possible for the public to gather at these events without the beer and make these public events/gatherings more family friendly. The greater majority of families and seniors would be more inclined to attend these gatherings if only the beer tents with the bad influence of people getting drunk was not present. For those people that wish to have their beer, let them go to the local bars or taverns in the village and surrounding area. And there are enough of them to handle it. Do we really have to be promoting even more drunkenness in our village and what goes with it, people causing trouble and drunk driving? Our Waunakee police department and the sheriffs department have even more to keep an eye on with each and every event.
The state of Wisconsin really has a drinking problem with a lot of innocent people being hurt or killed as a result. If the village was not promoting these events with beer tents, we would be saving a few lives every year. If beer tents are the main source of bringing more money into this village, that’s sad.
Timothy Clark
Re-Elect Nila Frye to Village Board
The residents of Waunakee are lucky to have such a dedicated hard working board member. Nila Frye was first elected to the Waunakee Village Board in 2020. She is up for re-election in the Spring election on April 5, 2022.
She has only been on the board for one term, but her history of work for the village goes back 40 years. She has been a member of 12 different village committees, working with five different village presidents, three Waunakee Schools committees and four different community committees.
Nila is committed to working hard for all the residents in the village. Nila is fiscally responsible; she wants to know how our money is being spent and wants to make sure citizens have input in the process. She admits to not knowing all the answers, but she will make sure she finds the answer for you. She is committed to being responsive to the citizens of Waunakee.
When we had a problem and needed help from the Village, Nila responded immediately and within a week we had the Village Engineer and Public Works Director looking into our problem. We had never seen an elected official respond so quickly to a concern.
We strongly recommend voting for Nila Frye for Village Board on April 5, 2022.
Sincerely,
Kim and Mike Coplien
Trustee Frye won’t let you down
I have known Nila Frye since the 1990s. I have always found Nila to be informed on the issues in the community, be it school issues or village issues. She studies everything. I always knew where to go to find answers to my local questions.
Nila Frye was appointed to numerous school and village committees throughout the years. Waunakee is one of the wealthier communities in Dane County. She especially felt that it was important to be the voice for those that didn’t feel they had a voice.
More recently, Nila noticed that board was becoming less responsive to its citizens’ concerns and decided to run for the Waunakee Village Board. She told me that in all her years she never even considered running for office, but she did just that two years ago, and she won! Throughout that time, she has studied everything. When she is at a meeting she is prepared and asks tough questions so people understand the issues before them.
If someone has a problem, Frye finds the answers. She epitomizes what makes a good public servant.
Nila Frye is up for Election on April 5, don’t let her down; she will never let you down.
Laurene Back