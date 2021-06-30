Agency responded during older population’s time of need
The immediate difficulties and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our older adults has resulted in an incredible response by the Dane County Aging Network, that includes the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) of Dane County.
When COVID-19 spread to our community, our aging population were the most impacted as they were the ones that were disproportionately affected by the easily transmittable disease. Instead of focusing programs on bringing older adults together, immediate efforts were taken to help them stay safe in sheltering at home.
AAA staff emailed daily status reports highlighting the constant changes in the agency networks’ operations, updates on the virus, and new resources available to ensure the aging network had current information to safely serve our older adults.
Meals for older adults that were previously provided at local restaurants or dining sites were switched overnight to home-delivered meals or curbside deliveries. AAA staff successfully purchased emergency meal boxes and disposable utensils when all other meal providers were looking for the same things.
In order to combat the serious concern for loneliness and social isolation, AAA staff and aging providers distributed activities to the home-bound, offered virtual programming to engage those able to use technology, distributed donated laptops and tablets, and initiated telephone conferencing to reach those unable to connect via the internet.
Vital programs continued without a hitch despite staff working remotely. Caregiver grants for respite and in-home services were awarded. Elder Benefit Specialists worked diligently to ensure older adults accessed public benefits and legal rights. Case mangers checked on and “window” visited vulnerable clients to address their needs and support them living independently in their homes.
Thank you for the help of our aging program professionals and volunteers in supporting our aging population who are resilient and a valuable asset to our County.
Melissa Ratcliff
County Board Supervisor District 36
Area Agency on Aging Board Chair
Correlation does not necessarily mean causation #2
Generally, we trust “Science”, especially when appropriate investigation has been accomplished. We believe that the atmosphere is a protective cover for the earth which allows life to flourish. We are also in agreement that the energy in the atmosphere should remain relatively constant. These truths do not defy our logic. They support it. Sometimes, however, we are skeptical about new science. Sometimes it just does not feel right.
Scientists theorize that CO2 blocks energy from leaving the atmosphere and therefore causes the temperature to rise. The average atmospheric temperature has risen by 1 degree Celsius since 1880 and the amount of CO2 in the air has also risen. But CO2 in the atmosphere today is only 4 parts out of 10,000 parts of the gases in the air. Three parts per 10,000 was considered OK, but 4 parts apparently spells disaster. It kind of defies logic that one extra part is the cause for panic.
Most of the energy entering our atmosphere comes from the sun but an increasing amount is caused by human activity (population, industrialization, wildfires, etc.). The world population in the 1900 was 1.6 billion, only about 30% urban. By 2020 the population was 7.8 billion and 56% urban. An increase in population automatically means a corresponding increase in energy needs and production (more industrialization).
Industrialization now produces and releases more energy into the atmosphere than ever before, but that not the end of the story. Every life form on earth (humans, animals, algae, bacteria, etc.) consumes some type of food, transforms that food into growth, heat or power; and then gradually releases some energy into the air. Is it more likely that these (life forms) and increased industrialization are the culprits? We are simply producing more energy into the atmosphere than it can currently handle. Or is it more likely that the minor gas CO2 is the problem? Another question: who benefits from panic?
I am quite sure the atmosphere in its own time will figure a way of releasing the additional energy into space. It has evidently done it before over the millions of years it has existed.
Paul J. Weitzer