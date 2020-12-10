School board president failed to show leadership
We recently reached out the the school board with deep concern about comments that Waunakee school board member Mike Brandt made in the Waunakee Can We Talk Facebook group disparaging the Catholic faith.
To date, the only response to this letter came from Mr. Brandt with a defense of his comments and “apologizing” if we were “bothered”. We, and many others, were deeply offended by his comments on a very public Facebook forum. At the very least, we should have heard something form the President of the Board of Education, David Boetcher, but sadly there was nothing.
Mr. Boetcher’s inaction on our outreach and Mr. Brandt’s behavior is not the leadership that our schools and community deserve.
There is a current recall petition to replace Mr. Boetcher as President of the Board of Education. If interested, see www.familiesforwaunakeeschoolexcellence.com or email families4waunakeeschoolexcel@gmail.com
Juli Olson
Recall efforts are a waste of time
The Waunakee Tribune needs to commit to following its policies regarding letters to the editor. “Personal attacks” will not be tolerated or printed. Letters from groups are generally not allowed.
Imagine my disappointment in seeing both personal attacks and group letters being published by this newspaper. Furthermore, these letters suggest that being on the Board of Education preempts someone’s right to free speech.
I’ll cut to the chase. Recalls are a waste of time. David Boetcher stood for election in an uncompetitive race. No one could be bothered to run against him. Now, in the middle of a pandemic, a group doesn’t like how he talks on the internet. I got a rather nasty reply to a concern I sent to an elected official last week that said that a request I made in an email resulted in “claims that are unfounded and misleading.” Do I think I need to recall this person? No, I sent her an email telling her that I thought I deserved an apology because she read my email wrong. Its 2020, so maybe we all need a bit more grace in our interactions both online and offline.
My personal perspective is honed by my own experience. I lost an election and when the village board had the opportunity to appoint me, they didn’t. Supporters raised the subject of a recall. I firmly objected in both public and private. The board made a legal decision. I didn’t like it, but that’s the way the cookie crumbled.
Recall was inappropriate then and it is inappropriate now. The group calling for school excellence should stop attacking David Boetcher. Maybe they could share their collectively brilliant plan that would enable schools to fulfill their request of opening. We’d all like to see that day. Dave voted for in-person school. Not one of the individuals who voted against reopening are up for recall. That tells you all you need to know – the attack is personal.
Ann Lewandowski
Waunakee has been fortunate to have Bernie the Barber
A few weeks ago I read the letter to the editor in the paper about Bernie Cleary being called a racist and an elitist. I found it hard to believe those words were being used to describe Bernie. Bernie has been cutting my hair for about 55 years and that is not how I believe people see him.
Waunakee is fortunate that Bernie and Judy picked Waunakee to open Bernie’s Barber Shop and to raise their family. Bernie has done nothing but help to make Waunakee a better place to live no matter what your race, color, creed or financial circumstances.
Bernie not only ran his barber shop, but the times it was closed he was out in the community cutting hair at the nursing home, the hospitals, funeral home, or for someone who was homebound. It never mattered to Bernie who you were or what you had. Or in so many cases, what you didn’t have. You received a haircut and a story. Not a judgment. Ever.
I did, however, learn from Bernie’s letter why one of my sideburns was always longer than the other. He may have been looking out the window for the next customer. I will pull the shade down next haircut.
Dennis Heimann
Chef Brian to the Rescue
When I began teaching at Waunakee High School last year, I heard many teachers and students raving about the Chef Brian’s meals. However, I was used to cooking and providing for myself and really like my own cooking. I’m okay with eating the same thing for a week or just grabbing a quick something to eat.
Then Mom moved from Florida and into my home and I had to start providing healthy daily meals. And I need to have variety. And I sometimes run dry of creativity or energy to cook. And life is so much more insanely busy this fall with teaching online so I don’t always have time to cook.
Chef Brian and the Waunakee Schools catering program to the rescue. Chef Brian meals add healthy, convenient, easy and inexpensive variety to the meals I serve Mom. I sometimes order things I’d never cook for myself just because they are too intensive for such a small table. Do I want to buy and prepare all of the ingredients for an Apple Chicken Cobb salad? Mom and I would be eating salads for a week or more. How likely am I to make Spaetzle? Korean Beef Bulgogi? Lobster Mac and Cheese? Or Apple Chicken Cobb Salad? (and so much more!)
I don’t order every day, or even necessarily every week, but it’s a great way to change things up.
Mary K Paulson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.